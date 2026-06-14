MrBeast Hits 500 Million YouTube Subscribers, Gets Play Button from CEO Neal Mohan

MrBeast Creates YouTube History, Becomes First Creator to Hit 500 Million Subscribers

Gangtok, June 14 : Jimmy Donaldson, globally known as MrBeast, has once again rewritten the YouTube record books. The 27-year-old content creator has officially become the first individual creator in the platform’s history to cross 500 million subscribers, a milestone YouTube itself confirmed and celebrated on its official blog this week.

The achievement cements MrBeast’s position as the most-followed individual creator on the planet, far ahead of his nearest rivals. He first became the most-subscribed individual creator on YouTube back in November 2022, and went on to become the most-subscribed channel on the entire platform by June 2024, overtaking long-time leader T-Series.

Marking this historic moment, MrBeast was celebrated by YouTube’s leadership, continuing a tradition the platform has followed at his previous milestones. At earlier landmark numbers, including his record-breaking 400 million subscriber mark, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan personally presented Donaldson with a custom-designed Play Button, a recognition usually reserved for YouTube’s biggest milestones. With no creator ever having reached 500 million subscribers before, the achievement is once again being treated as a first-of-its-kind moment for the platform, with a special commemorative Play Button marking the occasion.

Reacting to the news, MrBeast expressed gratitude to his massive global audience, crediting years of relentless work behind the scenes for the channel’s growth. His journey from a teenager uploading gaming videos to becoming YouTube’s biggest name has been one of the most closely tracked stories in digital media over the past decade.

Donaldson’s rise has been fuelled by his big-budget challenge videos, with hits like “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!” nearing a billion views, as well as large-scale creator collaborations such as “50 YouTubers Fight for $1,000,000” and its 2026 sequel, “50 Streamers Fight for $1,000,000,” which brought together dozens of top creators in a livestreamed format.

Beyond entertainment, MrBeast has built a reputation for large-scale philanthropy. His TeamTrees campaign, launched at 20 million subscribers, raised over 25 million dollars to plant more than 25 million trees. The follow-up TeamSeas campaign raised over 30 million dollars for ocean and river cleanup efforts. More recently, his TeamWater initiative with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober brought together creators from 115 countries and raised nearly 40 million dollars for clean water projects through WaterAid.

With 500 million subscribers now achieved and a widening gap over T-Series, attention is already turning to what milestone MrBeast will chase next, and whether he could eventually become the first creator to reach a billion subscribers.