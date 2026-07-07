Arlington (Texas), July 7: Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup journey has come to an end. Portugal were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Monday. After the final whistle, the 41-year-old confirmed what fans across the world had feared, this was his last World Cup.

Spain’s Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the match in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, breaking Portuguese hearts just when the game seemed headed for extra time. Merino, who came on in the 85th minute, took a pass from fellow substitute Ferran Torres and beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to send Spain into the quarterfinals.

Tears At The Final Whistle

The images after the match told the story. A visibly emotional Ronaldo wiped tears from his eyes as he applauded the fans at the stadium. For over two decades, the Portuguese captain had chased the one trophy missing from his glittering career. That dream is now over.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Ronaldo confirmed his World Cup career was finished. “It was my last World Cup, yes,” he said, adding that he was leaving with a clear conscience because he had given everything for his country.

However, the legend stopped short of announcing complete retirement from international football. He said he would not make any rash decisions and would take time to reflect and be with his family before deciding whether to continue playing for Portugal.

A Record-Breaking Journey Ends Without The Big Prize

Ronaldo’s World Cup story began in 2006, when a young winger helped Portugal reach the semifinals, which remained his best finish in the tournament. He went on to play six World Cups in total: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026. He is the only player in history to score in six different World Cups, a record that may never be broken.

His World Cup career ends with 27 appearances, second only to Lionel Messi’s 30. He remains the all-time leader in international goals with 146 and international appearances with 233. He scored three goals in this tournament, including a landmark strike against Uzbekistan in the group stage.

Ronaldo reminded reporters that his Portugal career was far from empty. He won three titles with the national team, the Euro 2016 championship and two UEFA Nations League trophies, and said the 2016 triumph meant as much to him as a World Cup would have.

Tributes Pour In

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez led the tributes, calling Ronaldo an exemplary captain and a football icon, saying the team must celebrate everything he did at this World Cup.

The night carried another farewell as well. Martinez confirmed he is stepping down as Portugal manager, saying he came to win the World Cup and saw no point in continuing without it.

Spain March On

For Spain, the victory continued a dominant campaign. Goalkeeper Unai Simon extended his World Cup record to 609 minutes without conceding a goal. Spain reached the quarterfinals for the first time since winning their only World Cup title in 2010, and will face either the United States or Belgium in Inglewood, California.

The exit comes just days after Neymar announced his retirement from international football following Brazil’s Round of 16 loss to Norway. One by one, the golden generation of world football is saying goodbye to the game’s biggest stage. For Ronaldo, the World Cup remains the one dream that stayed unfinished, but his legacy as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen is beyond question.