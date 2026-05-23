Dog Joins Morning Assembly at Sikkim School, Heartwarming Viral Video Wins Internet’s Heart

Pakyong, May 23 : A video from Pakyong, Sikkim is melting hearts online—this time, all thanks to an unexpected guest at a school assembly. At Tokchi Government Primary School, while the students gathered for their usual morning routine, a pet dog quietly wandered in and stood right beside the kids. And not just that—it balanced upright on its hind legs, folding its front paws as if it was joining in the ceremony too.

People online can’t get enough of this sweet scene. The video, now viral, shows the students singing in neat lines, but everyone’s eyes go straight to the dog politely taking part, almost as if it’s one of them. It’s pure, innocent, and—honestly—hard not to smile at. Comments have poured in from all over, with folks calling it one of the kindest, most genuine things on the internet lately. Many praised the calm, warm feeling of the school, and the bond between the kids and their furry friend.

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It’s not just cute; the way the dog stays still and respectful with the students feels like a gentle reminder of the goodness you can find in everyday life, especially in small schools tucked away in Sikkim’s hills.

As the video keeps making the rounds, people are sharing it as an antidote to the usual stream of negative news. In a time when the internet too often feels divided or harsh, this little moment reminds everyone that kindness and innocence are still out there—sometimes standing on four legs, pretending to be a student too.