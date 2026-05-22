Odd-Even Is Not the Story: What Sikkim’s Recent Disruptions Reveal About Resilience

By Dr. Dronesh Chettri

Sikkim’s recent odd-even restrictions, fuel conservation appeals, modified schedules, and public austerity measures have largely been discussed as temporary responses to an immediate situation. Public attention understandably focused on visible disruptions: traffic restrictions, transport inconvenience, queues, and day-to-day adjustments.

But perhaps we should pause and ask a more uncomfortable question: What if these events are not the story itself, but signals of something deeper?

Across public discussions, social media reactions, and everyday conversations, people raised concerns extending far beyond traffic management. Parents worried about children reaching schools. Teachers spoke about commuting challenges. Healthcare workers expressed concerns regarding transport during emergency duties. Citizens from different districts described very different experiences. Some discussed taxi availability, while others questioned whether realities in Gangtok and rural Sikkim were being experienced differently.

These are not simply complaints. They may be early indicators of something larger: how resilient our systems are when multiple pressures emerge simultaneously.

Transport systems are often discussed as roads, vehicles, or traffic management issues. However, in geographically constrained Himalayan regions, transport functions very differently. Mobility influences healthcare access, educational continuity, emergency response systems, economic activity, and everyday public life. When mobility systems experience strain, consequences often extend far beyond transportation itself.

This becomes particularly important because Sikkim’s transport geography differs fundamentally from metropolitan cities where odd-even models are frequently discussed. Cities such as Delhi operate within broad transport grids with multiple alternate routes and extensive substitute transport systems. Sikkim, particularly Gangtok and surrounding regions, functions within a terrain-dependent mobility environment characterized by narrow corridors, contour-based movement patterns, and limited route redundancy.

Policy tools do not automatically behave the same way in different environments. What works effectively in metropolitan settings may produce very different outcomes in mountainous regions where alternate routes remain limited and public transport capacity is constrained.

This is not an argument against interim restrictions. During difficult periods, governments often require temporary measures to stabilize systems and reduce pressure. Temporary restrictions may provide immediate relief during periods of stress. The larger challenge is ensuring that emergency responses do not become substitutes for long-term resilience planning.

One issue deserving particular attention is Sikkim’s continued dependence on National Highway 10. NH10 does not simply function as a road. It operates as a strategic lifeline supporting fuel movement, freight supply, emergency logistics, healthcare access, and commercial continuity.

When one major corridor supports multiple essential systems, disruptions can create ripple effects far beyond transport alone. Infrastructure literature often describes such situations as “single-point-of-failure” risks, where stress affecting one critical system rapidly influences several others simultaneously.

That distinction matters because infrastructure resilience is not only about money. It is also about redundancy, preparedness, and continuity.

Resilience planning also involves difficult choices about priorities. Building strategic reserves, strengthening transport systems, creating alternate mobility options, and improving preparedness require long-term investment. Governments often operate within practical financial limitations, making decisions about where resources should go and what can realistically be built first. The challenge is not only responding during crises—but investing early enough to reduce vulnerabilities before crises emerge.

Healthcare systems, schools, emergency services, and local businesses all depend upon reliable mobility. Public concerns during recent weeks suggested possible challenges involving healthcare-worker movement, educational disruption, and operational uncertainty among smaller enterprises.

Periods of disruption often reveal vulnerabilities that already existed quietly beneath the surface.

“Crises do not always create structural weaknesses. Sometimes they simply expose them.”

For Sikkim, this moment may offer an opportunity to think beyond immediate restrictions and ask longer-term questions. Do we require strategic reserve systems? Should transport planning increasingly prioritize mountain-specific solutions? Are there mechanisms capable of protecting healthcare workers, school transport systems, and emergency services during future disruptions? Can resilience planning become more integrated rather than reactive?

The purpose of asking these questions is not criticism, nor is it to dismiss temporary interventions implemented during difficult periods. The question is whether resilience planning can move from emergency response toward long-term preparedness.

Ultimately, odd-even may never have been the whole story.

The larger story may be what it revealed.

(The author, Dr. Dronesh Chettri, is a public health professional and founder of COPHE Research. A detailed 20-page COPHE Policy Analysis on transport resilience, fuel security, and governance challenges in Sikkim informed this article. Views expressed are personal.)