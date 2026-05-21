Namli Viaduct Opens in East Sikkim, Cutting Travel Time and Easing NH-10 Traffic

Gangtok, May 21: Commuters in East Sikkim are set to get major relief with the opening of the newly built Namli Viaduct, a key infrastructure project linking National Highway-10 with Airport Road NH-717A. The viaduct was officially opened for commercial traffic on May 19, 2026.

Constructed at Smile Land Namli, the 650-metre-long elevated structure is expected to improve regional connectivity while reducing persistent traffic congestion around Ranipool, one of the busiest transit stretches in the area.

Towering nearly 25 metres above ground level, the viaduct is being viewed as a significant engineering achievement for the Himalayan state. The project was made operational following directions from senior state administration officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Public Works Department.

Authorities say the new corridor will offer an alternative route for vehicles travelling towards Pakyong Airport and nearby destinations, helping decongest the existing roadway and improve overall traffic movement.

Officials have also highlighted another major advantage — the new route is expected to shorten the Pakyong-Siliguri travel distance by nearly 6.5 kilometres. The reduced distance is likely to save travel time, improve transport efficiency and provide smoother movement for residents, tourists and commercial vehicles alike.

The launch of the Namli Viaduct marks another major step in Sikkim’s ongoing push to strengthen road infrastructure and modernize connectivity across the state.

Report Sheetal K