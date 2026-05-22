Fake ‘Sikkim Merger’ Notification Sparks Political Outrage; SKM and BJP Warn of Legal Action

Gangtok, May 22 : A fake notice claiming that Darjeeling Hills, Kalimpong, Terai, and Dooars had merged with Sikkim set off a political storm in the state this week. The “notification” went viral on social media, and both the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and BJP’s Sikkim unit quickly denounced it.

SKM slammed the document as not just fake, but as a calculated attempt to create confusion and mess with public peace in Sikkim. The party pointed out that the so-called notification was riddled with flaws—no official government features, no digital verification, no proper formatting, and not a single credible signature. Every detail made it look more like a shoddy fabrication than any real government communication. SKM also made it clear: there’s no gazette notice, no PIB release, not even a government clarification backing up any of the viral claims.

For SKM, this wasn’t just a prank—it smelled like someone’s desperate attempt at “rumour-driven politics.” The party blamed certain opposition groups for trying to spread fear, anxiety, and misinformation for their own benefit. SKM urged everyone in Sikkim to steer clear of social media gossip and check only official government channels for real updates.

BJP Sikkim came out swinging too. They condemned the forged document, calling it a reckless and dangerous move threatening peace and unity in the region. BJP clarified that the notification being circulated was totally fake—it never came from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and every claim in it was cooked up.

Both parties warned: anyone behind the creation or spread of this hoax will face legal consequences. They said the authorities will track down and take action against those responsible under the law.

In a rare display of unity, SKM and BJP called on everyone in the state to stay sharp, not fall for rumors, and avoid sharing anything that wasn’t verified. Whatever their political differences, both parties stood together on this: Sikkim’s peace and harmony come first.

Sikkim Government Cracks Down on Fake ‘Sikkim-Darjeeling Merger’ Letter, FIR Registered

The Sikkim government isn’t messing around after a fake letter about a supposed merger between Sikkim and Darjeeling started making the rounds on social media. The letter claimed to have ties to the Union Home Minister, but officials in Sikkim called it out right away, saying the whole thing was made up and meant to stir panic and mess with public peace.

On May 22, the Tashiling Secretariat put out a notice saying this forged letter had been getting shared all over platforms like Facebook, clearly by people trying to cause trouble. The government said this kind of thing is a big deal—it can spark unrest and threaten national interests.

They’ve already filed an FIR at Gangtok’s Sadar Police Station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, plus the IT Act. Now, Cyber Crime Police are on the case. Their job is to track where the letter started, dig up IP addresses, and find out who made and spread it, so those people can face consequences.

On top of that, state agencies are working with social media platforms to get the fake content pulled down right away and ramping up digital monitoring so this doesn’t happen again.

The government’s urging everyone in Sikkim to stay calm, not to buy into rumors, and definitely not to pass on anything that isn’t verified. Their message? Don’t let false information mess with the state’s unity and harmony.