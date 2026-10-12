Dushyant Gautam Appointed New Governor of Sikkim, Replaces Om Prakash Mathur

New Delhi , October 12: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam as the new Governor of Sikkim, replacing Om Prakash Mathur, who has been appointed Governor of Keralam.

The appointment was announced on Monday through a communiqué issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of a gubernatorial reshuffle involving six Indian states.

Gautam will formally assume office after taking charge at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok. The date of his swearing-in ceremony has not yet been announced.

Outgoing Governor Om Prakash Mathur, who assumed office in Sikkim in July 2024, will take over as Governor of Keralam, succeeding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Who Is Dushyant Gautam? A Brief Biography

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, born on December 29, 1957, in Delhi, is a senior BJP politician with extensive experience in political organisation, parliamentary affairs and public life.

A graduate of Delhi University, Gautam has held several organisational positions within the BJP, including National General Secretary. He has also been associated with the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha.

Gautam represented Haryana in the Rajya Sabha from March 2020 to August 2022, during which he was involved in parliamentary proceedings and legislative discussions.

He has also contested Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, including from the Karol Bagh constituency in 2025.

His appointment as Governor of Sikkim marks his transition from active party politics to a constitutional office.

As Governor, Gautam will serve as the constitutional head of Sikkim, exercising powers and discharging duties prescribed under the Constitution of India. His responsibilities will include constitutional functions relating to the State Legislature, the appointment of the Chief Minister and other matters of state administration.

The formal date of Gautam’s assumption of office at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok is awaited.

The Voice Of Sikkim News Desk