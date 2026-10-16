Rahul Gandhi Urges President Murmu to Halt Dushyant Gautam’s Appointment as Sikkim Governor Over Ankita Bhandari Case

New Delhi, October 16, 2026: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has urged President Droupadi Murmu to reconsider the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim, citing allegations linking him to the controversy surrounding the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand.

In a two-page letter dated October 15, Gandhi requested the President to intervene and ensure that Gautam does not assume gubernatorial office until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its inquiry into allegations concerning the involvement of influential individuals in the case.

Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over Unidentified VIPs

Referring to the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh, Gandhi recalled allegations that she was pressured to provide inappropriate services to VIP guests.

Ankita was murdered in September 2022. Her employer, Pulkit Arya, the son of a BJP leader, and two resort employees were subsequently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Gandhi maintained that questions surrounding the identities of the alleged VIPs remain unresolved despite the passage of four years.

According to his letter, the Uttarakhand government referred the matter concerning the unidentified VIPs to the CBI in January 2026 following public protests.

Concerns Over Dushyant Gautam’s Appointment

Gandhi expressed concern over Gautam’s appointment, referring to allegations raised by Ankita’s family and others about his purported connection to the case.

He argued that appointing Gautam to a constitutional position while the inquiry remains pending could raise serious questions about accountability and public confidence.

The allegations concerning Gautam have not been established as proven facts in the letter, and the document does not present a finding of criminal wrongdoing against him.

Rahul Gandhi Invokes Article 74(1)

In his communication, Gandhi referred to Article 74(1) of the Constitution, which permits the President to require the Council of Ministers to reconsider its advice.

He urged President Murmu to exercise this constitutional provision and seek reconsideration of the appointment recommended by the Union government.

Gandhi also raised concerns about the constitutional protections available to a serving Governor, arguing that such immunity could complicate potential criminal proceedings during the tenure of office.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the appointment, alleging that the decision undermined its stated commitment to women’s safety.

Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Continue Fight for Justice

The Congress leader highlighted the continuing struggle of Ankita’s parents, who have been demanding accountability and identification of those allegedly involved in the wider controversy.

He referred to their protests against Gautam’s appointment and police action involving the grieving family.

Concluding his appeal, Gandhi urged the President to consider the family’s demand for justice and safeguard public confidence in the constitutional office of Governor.

The letter has brought renewed political attention to the Ankita Bhandari murder case and the controversy surrounding the appointment of Sikkim’s Governor.

Letter to The President From Rahul Gandhi – Two-page letter dated October 15, Rahul Gandhi requested the President