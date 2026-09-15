Engineers’ Day 2026: Sikkim CM Praises Engineers’ Role

Gangtok, September 15: Engineers’ Day 2026 brought recognition for Sikkim’s engineering community as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended greetings to engineers across the state and the country, acknowledging their contribution to infrastructure and public welfare.

In his Facebook message, Tamang highlighted the role of engineers in addressing Sikkim’s development challenges and creating essential facilities that serve people across the Himalayan state.

CM Pays Tribute to M. Visvesvaraya

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya, whose birth anniversary on September 15 is observed as National Engineers’ Day.

Tamang said Visvesvaraya’s contributions to engineering, infrastructure and nation-building continue to inspire generations to innovate, solve problems and work for the greater good.

Engineers Help Build a More Resilient Sikkim

Highlighting Sikkim’s challenging Himalayan terrain, Tamang said the expertise and dedication of engineers remain central to the state’s development.

Their work supports roads, bridges, buildings, water supply, power, healthcare and other essential infrastructure, he noted. These facilities help connect communities and improve access to public services.

The Chief Minister commended the engineering fraternity for its commitment and hard work in building a stronger and more resilient Sikkim.

Engineers’ Day 2026 Activities in Sikkim

According to Tamang, this year’s celebrations in Sikkim included an Engineers’ Day Run, an inter-departmental futsal tournament, sports and fellowship programmes.

The observance also included initiatives to recognise the contributions of senior and retired engineers, acknowledging their service to the state.

Innovation and Technology for Public Welfare

Reaffirming his vision of a “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samartha Sikkim,” the Chief Minister called for engineering, innovation and technology to support public welfare.

His message encouraged engineers to look beyond individual projects and recognise the broader contribution their work can make to Sikkim’s future.

“Let us continue to build not just structures, but a better future for Sikkim,” Tamang said.