Jan Sewa Bhawan Lumsey to Begin Operations September 15

Gangtok, September 14: Jan Sewa Bhawan Lumsey, Sikkim’s newly constructed Mini Secretariat, will begin functioning on September 15, 2026, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) announced in a Facebook post.

The Chief Minister performed Vastu Puja at the facility on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Haritalika Teej. He said the administrative centre would bring government services closer to residents and help reduce the time and expense involved in visiting different offices.

According to Tamang, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the building during his recent visit to Sikkim.

Departments to Function from Jan Sewa Bhawan

The Chief Minister listed Rural Development, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Urban Development, Water Resources, the Sikkim Public Service Commission and the Corporation Department among the departments and offices that would operate from the Lumsey facility.

Bringing these offices together is intended to make official work more convenient for citizens, particularly those travelling from distant districts.

Tamang said residents would be able to complete several administrative requirements at Lumsey without travelling further into Gangtok. He said this would help reduce travel costs and waiting time.

Easier Access to Government Services

The Chief Minister described the new centre as part of his government’s efforts to make public services more accessible and responsive.

He said administrative infrastructure should serve the comfort, dignity and convenience of citizens. Investments in roads, bridges, healthcare, education and public facilities, he added, were guided by the same commitment to public welfare.

According to Tamang, Jan Sewa Bhawan has been envisioned as a modern administrative centre that supports decentralised governance and improves access to government offices.

CM Urges Staff to Serve with Dedication

Tamang urged officers and employees posted at the facility to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, efficiency and compassion.

He expressed hope that the move would strengthen their commitment to public service and translate into a more convenient experience for residents seeking government assistance.