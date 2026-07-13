England vs Argentina: Old Rivals Clash For A Place In The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Atlanta, July 13 : One of football’s greatest and most bitter rivalries returns to the World Cup stage after 24 years when England face defending champions Argentina in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta Stadium. The match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, July 16, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s final against France or Spain.

The two nations are meeting at a World Cup for the first time since 2002, and it is only their sixth World Cup encounter overall. The fixture carries decades of drama — from Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal in 1986 to David Beckham’s red card in 1998. Remarkably, this will be the first time Lionel Messi has ever faced England in his long international career.

For the 39-year-old Argentine captain, this is the final stretch of his last World Cup. Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals, level with France’s Kylian Mbappe, and has extended his all-time World Cup scoring record to 21 goals. Argentina’s entire campaign has been built around giving their captain a fitting farewell, and the unity in Lionel Scaloni’s squad has been evident throughout.

Argentina arrive in Atlanta on a remarkable run. The Switzerland quarterfinal was their 13th consecutive victory since September last year, and they are unbeaten in 12 World Cup matches since losing their opening game in Qatar in 2022. Their 17 goals so far are the most Argentina have ever scored at a single World Cup. But the road has been anything but easy. After a perfect group stage, the champions needed extra time to get past debutants Cape Verde, staged a stunning late comeback from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2, and then went the distance again to defeat 10-man Switzerland 3-1, with Julian Alvarez striking a brilliant extra-time goal.

That gruelling route is Argentina’s biggest concern. Three physically punishing knockout matches in a row, two of them stretching to 120 minutes, have tested the legs of an ageing squad largely made up of the heroes of Qatar 2022. Cristian Romero, Rodrigo De Paul and Nicolas Tagliafico have carried a heavy workload, and coach Scaloni will be watching his players’ recovery closely.

England, under Thomas Tuchel, have taken a very different path. The Three Lions have reached their fourth major semifinal since 2018, but they have not been dominant — only two of their six wins have come by more than one goal. What they have shown is resilience. Against Norway in the quarterfinal, England fell behind, equalised through Jude Bellingham just before halftime, and won 2-1 thanks to Bellingham’s second goal early in extra time.

Bellingham has been England’s talisman. The 23-year-old has scored braces in consecutive knockout matches — the first player to do so at a single World Cup since Maradona himself in 1986. Together with captain Harry Kane, who has six goals, Bellingham has shared 12 of England’s 13 goals at this tournament. Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, with three assists each, have been the key supply lines, while Marc Guehi and Elliot Anderson have quietly impressed.

England’s worry is at the other end. Tuchel was openly critical after the Norway win, describing the performance as sloppy and full of technical mistakes. Defensive lapses have appeared in every knockout round, and against a side of Argentina’s quality, they could prove fatal.

The numbers reflect how close this contest is. SportRadar’s model gives England a 36.9 percent chance of winning in 90 minutes against Argentina’s 31.6 percent, with a 31.5 percent chance of the match going to extra time. Opta’s supercomputer rates England at 38.9 percent, while several bookmakers have Argentina as slight favourites. Most models agree on one thing — a tight, low-scoring match is the most likely outcome.

History offers both sides encouragement. England have lost just two of the 14 meetings between the nations in all competitions and won the most recent encounter in 2005. Argentina, however, have never lost a World Cup semifinal, progressing on all five previous occasions. England, meanwhile, are chasing their first World Cup final appearance since they lifted the trophy at home in 1966.

If the match remains level after extra time, penalties loom — a scenario that pits Argentina’s shootout specialist Emiliano Martinez against England’s long and painful shootout history.

Whoever prevails, a blockbuster final awaits on Sunday, July 19 at 12:30 AM IST (Monday), against the winner of the France-Spain semifinal.