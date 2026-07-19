Sevoke Road Accident: Sikkim-Registered Tourist Vehicle In Two-Vehicle Collision, Driver Among Five Injured

Siliguri, July 19: A road accident involving two vehicles was reported on the busy Sevoke Road stretch near Siliguri on Saturday evening, with a Sikkim-registered tourist vehicle among those involved.

According to preliminary information from local sources, the collision involved a Bolero tourist vehicle bearing registration number SK07J0197, registered in Pakyong district, and an Innova reportedly carrying a defence registration.

Local sources said the Bolero was returning to Rhenock after dropping tourists at Siliguri when the collision occurred. The lone occupant of the Bolero, identified as driver Jagat Chettri, a resident of Rhenock, was rushed to hospital following the accident. Four occupants of the Innova were also reported injured and taken for medical attention, according to the same preliminary accounts.

Sevoke Road, part of the vital NH10 corridor connecting Siliguri with Sikkim and the Kalimpong hills, sees heavy movement of tourist vehicles, cargo trucks and daily commuters, and has witnessed frequent accidents along its congested stretches.

The exact circumstances leading to Saturday’s collision are yet to be ascertained. Authorities have not issued an official statement so far regarding the condition of the injured, the cause of the accident, or the extent of damage to the vehicles. The injury details reported here are based on preliminary information from the site and are subject to official confirmation.

Tourist vehicle operators from East Sikkim, particularly those plying the Rhenock–Rongli–Siliguri route, regularly undertake drop-and-return trips along this corridor, and news of the accident has caused concern among the driver community back home.

Further details, including the official police version and the condition of the injured, are awaited as the situation develops.