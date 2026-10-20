Europe Protests Intensify Across Italy, Spain, Albania, Belgium and Portugal After France Unrest

New Delhi, October 20 : Europe Protests have intensified across several countries, including Italy, Spain, Albania, Belgium and Portugal, as growing public anger over rising living costs, unemployment, housing shortages and education policies brings thousands of demonstrators onto the streets.

The wave of unrest follows major demonstrations in France, where student-led protests that began in September have developed into a broader movement against economic hardship and deteriorating public services. Although the demonstrations across Europe share several grievances, they have different local causes and are not part of a single coordinated movement.

In France, protests initially centred on teacher shortages, inadequate school facilities and concerns over education funding. Labour unions and other groups subsequently joined the demonstrations, demanding better wages, affordable fuel and improved living standards.

The situation escalated over the weekend of October 17–18, when large demonstrations were accompanied by clashes with police, vandalism and looting in several French cities. President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence while acknowledging the concerns raised by peaceful protesters.

Italy Witnesses Violent Clashes

In Italy, demonstrations against inflation, low wages and inadequate public services have drawn large crowds, particularly in Milan, Turin and Bologna.

The protests, associated with demands for better employment opportunities, healthcare, education and affordable housing, turned violent in some cities over the weekend.

In Milan, protesters clashed with security forces, barricades were set ablaze and commercial establishments were damaged. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, distinguishing the actions of rioters from those participating in peaceful demonstrations.

Spain’s Housing Crisis Fuels Public Anger

Spain has witnessed sustained demonstrations over soaring rents and difficulties in securing affordable accommodation.

Protesters have established encampments in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol and other public squares, demanding stronger tenant protections, restrictions on evictions and government intervention in the housing market.

Teachers in Madrid have also launched industrial action over salaries and working conditions, adding to the pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government.

The housing dispute has become a major political issue ahead of Spain’s scheduled snap parliamentary election on November 29.

Albania Faces Anti-Government Demonstrations

In Albania, protesters have demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama amid allegations of corruption, limited employment opportunities and dissatisfaction with public services.

The demonstrations, associated with the anti-government Flamingo movement, have attracted students and other citizens concerned about government accountability.

Protests in the capital, Tirana, have led to confrontations with police. A controversial coastal tourism development linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, has also become a focus of public opposition.

Belgium Sees Student Protests and Arrests

Belgium has experienced demonstrations over education costs, proposed reforms and government austerity measures.

In Brussels and Liège, student groups have protested against policies they fear could restrict access to higher education.

Demonstrations on October 17 turned violent in parts of Brussels, where protesters erected barricades and clashed with police. Security forces deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse rioters.

Belgian authorities condemned the violence, while student organisations continued to raise concerns about education funding and affordability.

Portugal Demands Affordable Housing and Higher Wages

Portugal has also witnessed demonstrations, particularly in Lisbon, where housing activists and workers have protested against rising rents, inadequate wages and mounting household expenses.

Protesters have demanded stronger government intervention to make housing affordable, improve public services and protect household incomes.

Housing costs have increased sharply over the past decade, placing considerable financial pressure on younger residents and lower-income families.

Growing Challenge for European Governments

The protests highlight mounting frustration among Europeans, particularly younger generations facing uncertain employment prospects, expensive housing and pressure on public services.

While France’s unrest has attracted international attention because of its scale and episodes of violence, the demonstrations in other countries reflect longstanding domestic grievances.

The simultaneous protests are creating fresh political challenges for European governments, with public demands for economic relief, education reforms and greater accountability showing little sign of disappearing.

Whether governments can address these concerns through policy changes and negotiations may determine how the unrest develops in the coming weeks.