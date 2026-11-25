San Jaun , 25 November : Miss Universe 2026 has been won by Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto, who scripted history by becoming the first mother and married woman to claim the prestigious international beauty title in the pageant’s 75-year history.

The 27-year-old was crowned during the grand finale held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday evening. Outgoing Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch of Mexico handed over the crown to her successor amid celebrations from the home audience.

The landmark 75th edition of the competition brought together 116 contestants representing countries and territories across the world.

Who is Jennifer Barreto?

Beyond her achievements in beauty pageants, Barreto has an academic background in psychology and clinical social work, with specialised training in trauma intervention and child protection.

She works as a prevention specialist and crisis responder and has also been involved in community welfare initiatives.

Her victory represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the international beauty pageant, which began allowing married women and mothers to participate in 2023.

During the final question-and-answer round, Barreto emphasised responsible leadership, understanding community needs and developing effective strategies to address social challenges.

Miss Universe 2026: Top Five Winners

Winner: Jennifer Barreto — Puerto Rico

Jennifer Barreto — Puerto Rico First Runner-up: Melissa Núñez — Dominican Republic

Melissa Núñez — Dominican Republic Second Runner-up: Clara Vegas — Venezuela

Clara Vegas — Venezuela Third Runner-up: Bea Millan-Windorski — Philippines

Bea Millan-Windorski — Philippines Fourth Runner-up: Georgia Waddington — New Zealand

How Did India Perform at Miss Universe 2026?

India was represented by Kaziah Liz Mejo, who secured a place among the Top 30 contestants but could not advance to the Top 12.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen expressed her appreciation for Mejo’s performance, praising her for representing India with grace and confidence.

A Historic Victory for Puerto Rico

Barreto’s triumph marks Puerto Rico’s sixth Miss Universe title and its first victory in two decades, following Zuleyka Rivera’s win in 2006. Her achievement has drawn international attention, particularly for breaking traditional barriers surrounding marriage and motherhood in competitive beauty pageants. The victory was officially confirmed by NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, the broadcaster of the international competition.