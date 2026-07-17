FIFA World Cup 2026: Winners To Receive First-Ever Championship Rings Alongside Trophy

For the first time in football history, the world champions will walk away with more than the trophy and gold medals — FIFA is introducing NFL-style championship rings.

Gangtok/Pakyong, July 17: The team that lifts the FIFA World Cup this Sunday will make history twice over. Apart from claiming football’s ultimate prize, the winners of the Spain vs Argentina final will become the first side ever to receive official FIFA championship rings — a tradition borrowed from American sports and now arriving on football’s biggest stage.

FIFA confirmed the move on Thursday, describing the rings as a momentous first for any FIFA competition. The announcement comes just days before the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19 (local time).

What the champions will get

The winning squad will now leave the tournament with three symbols of victory — the iconic World Cup Trophy, the traditional gold winners’ medals, and the newly introduced championship rings.

Thirty rings will be reserved for members of the winning team. Each one will be individually numbered, custom-fitted to the player wearing it, and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity.

The design carries meaning on both sides. One face of the ring features the FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the other will be personalised to reflect the identity of the champion nation — its crest, colours and story.

In a ceremonial touch, the winning captain and head coach will receive temporary rings immediately after the final whistle on Sunday. The full set of 30 customised rings will be presented to the squad at a later date, once each has been fitted and finished.

2,026 rings — and fans can own one too

In a tribute to the tournament year, FIFA will produce exactly 2,026 individually numbered rings. Beyond the 30 awarded to the champions, the remaining 1,996 will be released worldwide as official licensed merchandise, giving fans a chance to own a piece of World Cup history.

Why rings? The North American connection

Championship rings are the ultimate symbol of success in American sport — a tradition made famous by the NFL, NBA and MLB, where title-winning teams receive jewel-encrusted rings engraved with player names.

With the 2026 World Cup hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico — the tournament’s first return to North America since 1994 — FIFA has chosen to embrace the sporting culture of its host nations. The rings are intended to serve as a permanent, personal keepsake for each champion, something the trophy (which stays with FIFA) and even the medals cannot fully provide.

The stage is set: Spain vs Argentina

The inaugural rings will go to either reigning European champions Spain or defending world champions Argentina.

Spain booked their place in the final — their first since winning it all in 2010 — with a composed 2-0 victory over France in the semifinal, with teenage star Lamine Yamal winning the penalty that opened the scoring.

Argentina, meanwhile, produced a dramatic 2-1 comeback against England, with Enzo Fernandez equalising before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to keep the defending champions’ title hopes alive — and end England’s wait for a first final since 1966.

Come Sunday night, one of these two footballing giants will lift the trophy, collect their gold medals — and slip on a ring no team in history has ever worn before.

(Follow The Voice Of Sikkim in Facebook for full coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.)