FIFA World Cup 2026: Full List of Teams Qualified for the Round of 32 — Group-by-Group Breakdown

Gangtok, June 27 : The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage is entering its final day, and the race to the Round of 32 is heating up. With 48 teams competing across 12 groups in the expanded tournament format — co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico — 32 nations will advance to the knockout stage.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically qualify, and the eight best third-placed finishers also make the cut. The Round of 32 runs from June 28 to July 4, 2026, with the final scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19.

Here is the complete, group-by-group status of all qualified, eliminated, and still-competing teams.

GROUP A — Qualified: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea | Eliminated: Czechia

Mexico topped Group A with a perfect nine points from three wins, including a commanding 3-0 victory over Czechia. South Africa secured second place with four points and will face Canada in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles. South Korea finished third and advances as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams. Czechia is eliminated after finishing bottom.

GROUP B — Qualified: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina | Eliminated: Qatar

Switzerland won Group B with seven points, defeating Canada 2-0 in their final group match. Canada advanced as runner-up despite the defeat and will face South Africa in Los Angeles. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 3-1 win over Qatar earned them four points and third place — they advance to the Round of 32, where they will face the United States. Qatar is eliminated.

GROUP C — Qualified: Brazil, Morocco | Scotland Alive as Third | Eliminated: Haiti

Brazil topped Group C with seven points and will head to Houston for the Round of 32. Morocco also advanced with seven points as runner-up on goal difference. Scotland finished third with three points and remains in the running for one of the eight best third-place berths. Haiti is eliminated after three straight defeats.

GROUP D — Qualified: USA, Australia | Paraguay Awaiting Third-Place Decision | Eliminated: Türkiye

The United States finished atop Group D and will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 in Santa Clara, California. Australia secured the second automatic berth after a goalless draw with Paraguay and will face the Group G runner-up in Dallas. Paraguay, with four points in third place, must wait to see if they qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams. Türkiye is eliminated.

GROUP E — Qualified: Germany, Ivory Coast | Ecuador Through as Third | Eliminated: Curaçao

Germany topped Group E and will face a third-placed team in the Round of 32. Ivory Coast secured second with a 2-0 win over Curaçao and will take on the Group G runner-up. Ecuador’s 2-1 upset win over Germany was not enough to earn an automatic berth, but they qualified as one of the tournament’s best third-placed finishers. Curaçao is eliminated.

GROUP F — Qualified: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden | Eliminated: Tunisia

Netherlands clinched first place in Group F with a 3-1 win over Tunisia. Japan secured the runner-up spot after drawing 1-1 with Sweden. Sweden finished third with four points and advances as one of the eight best third-placed teams. Tunisia is eliminated with zero points.

GROUP G — Matches Still Pending

Egypt leads Group G with four points heading into their final match against Iran. Belgium and New Zealand are also still alive. Egypt qualifies with a win. Belgium needs a win over New Zealand and help from Egypt. Final group results will determine qualification.

GROUP H — Matches Still Pending

Spain leads Group H and is close to sealing first place with a win over Uruguay. Cape Verde and Uruguay are battling for the second automatic spot. Saudi Arabia needs a win and help to stay alive.

GROUP I — Qualified: France, Norway | Senegal Awaiting Third-Place Decision | Eliminated: Iraq

France dominated Group I, winning all three matches to finish on nine points. Norway advanced as runner-up with six points. Senegal routed Iraq to finish third with three points and remains in contention for a third-place berth. Iraq is eliminated.

GROUP J — Argentina Qualified | Algeria vs Austria Deciding Second | Eliminated: Jordan

Argentina has already sealed first place in Group J and will face the group runner-up on July 3 in Miami. Algeria and Austria meet in their final match with second place at stake. Jordan is eliminated.

GROUP K — Colombia Qualified | Portugal Close to Advancing | Matches Pending

Colombia topped Group K and has secured a Round of 32 spot. Portugal is well positioned for the second automatic berth and needs only a draw against Colombia. DR Congo and Uzbekistan face each other in the final match with slim survival hopes.

GROUP L — Matches Still Pending | Eliminated: Panama

England leads Group L on goal difference ahead of Ghana and Croatia. All three are still in contention for the top two spots. England faces eliminated Panama, while Ghana and Croatia meet in a decisive match. Even the loser of that match could potentially advance as a third-placed team.

CONFIRMED QUALIFIERS SO FAR

Group A: Mexico (1st), South Africa (2nd), South Korea (3rd)

Group B: Switzerland (1st), Canada (2nd), Bosnia and Herzegovina (3rd)

Group C: Brazil (1st), Morocco (2nd)

Group D: USA (1st), Australia (2nd)

Group E: Germany (1st), Ivory Coast (2nd), Ecuador (3rd)

Group F: Netherlands (1st), Japan (2nd), Sweden (3rd)

Group I: France (1st), Norway (2nd)

Group J: Argentina (1st)

Group K: Colombia (1st)

Several more teams from Groups G, H, J, K, and L are set to qualify when the group stage concludes on June 27, 2026. The full 32-team bracket will be finalised shortly thereafter.