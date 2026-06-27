Pune, June 27: The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort has taken several explosive turns in the past 48 hours, with investigators revealing a trail of deleted chats, chilling internet searches, and a custodial confession that has stunned the nation. As the police custody of accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary enters its final days before the June 29 court hearing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a fast-track trial and appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor.

“Killing Was Easier” — Siya’s Shocking Confession

In what may be the most disturbing revelation yet, Siya Goyal allegedly told Pune Rural Police during custodial interrogation that murdering her fiancé Ketan Agarwal was “easier” than confronting her family about her reluctance to marry him. When investigators asked why she had not simply spoken to her parents about calling off the wedding, Siya allegedly said she did not want to hurt them — and concluded that eliminating Ketan was the simpler path.

In a bizarre twist, Siya also reportedly told police that she disliked Ketan partly because he wore a hair patch. Ketan’s father Vishal Agarwal, who has been vocal throughout this ordeal, dismissed the claim: “Wearing a wig cannot be a reason to kill my son.”

The Café Meeting — Murder Was Planned to the Last Detail

Police have now established that on the morning of June 18 — the day of the murder — Siya and Chetan met at a café to finalise their plan. According to investigators, the two mapped out the precise location at Lohagad Fort where Ketan would be pushed. It was at this café meeting that they allegedly confirmed the signal: Siya would sit down as a cue, after which Chetan — following the couple at a distance — would approach from behind and push Ketan into the gorge.

A police officer posted at Lohagad Fort was alerted by Siya’s screams after the incident. When officials reached the spot, Siya told them that Ketan had slipped while clicking photographs in strong winds.

“How to Kill” — The Digital Evidence

Days before the murder, both Siya and Chetan had been searching the internet for ways to make a killing appear accidental. Investigators who examined the Google search history on Siya’s mobile phone found a trail of searches directly related to committing murder without detection. This digital evidence, along with CCTV footage and call records, is now forming the core of the prosecution’s case.

Over six months from January to June 2026, the two accused made approximately 2,004 phone calls to each other, spending over 238 hours on the line.

Deleted Chats — Cover-Up Before and After the Crime

In a further indication of premeditation, investigators found that both Siya and Chetan systematically deleted their entire phone chat history — both before June 18 and after the incident at the fort. Their mobile phones have now been sent to a forensic laboratory for retrieval of the deleted data. Investigators expect the recovered logs to fill in critical gaps in the timeline.

Neeraj Kumar — The Mystery Phone Angle Explained

The mystery of the unregistered phone used at Lohagad Fort has now been resolved. Neeraj Kumar, an employee at Chetan’s dry fruit shop for the past three years, has been detained for questioning. Chetan allegedly borrowed Neeraj’s mobile phone and carried it to Lohagad Fort on June 18, using it to remain in contact with Siya throughout the incident. Investigators believe the phone was used to avoid detection through Chetan’s own registered device. Police have not yet confirmed whether Neeraj Kumar will be treated as a witness or a suspect.

Face-to-Face Interrogation — Mutual Blaming Begins

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were made to sit facing each other during joint interrogation, with questioning continuing until late Tuesday night. It was during this session that Siya told police she had asked Ketan to call off the engagement but that he had refused and continued to pursue the relationship. Chetan’s father Babulal Chaudhary has maintained that his son was falsely implicated, claiming the family had no knowledge of Siya: “I saw her for the first time at the police station.”

Siya’s Brother Sahil Questioned

Pune Rural Police on Friday questioned Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, at the district police headquarters. Investigators are probing whether Sahil was aware of his sister’s relationship with Chetan — a link that may have deeper family dimensions. Investigators believe Siya and Chetan first met at a cricket tournament that Siya attended with her brother, and reconnected at a Diwali gathering in November 2025 organised by a common friend.

Ujjwal Nikam, Fast-Track Court — State Steps In

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan’s father Vishal Agarwal in Pune on June 26 and approved two immediate measures: the establishment of a dedicated fast-track court for this case and the appointment of Ujjwal Nikam — one of Maharashtra’s most prominent criminal lawyers and the prosecutor in several high-profile cases — as special public prosecutor. Nikam has given his formal consent.

“It is an extremely shocking and incomprehensible incident. As a society, we need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent,” Fadnavis said.

June 29 — The Next Critical Date

The seven-day police custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary expires on June 29. Defence counsel has stated it will appear in court seeking judicial custody for Siya, while the prosecution is expected to argue for further police remand. The court’s decision on June 29 will determine the next phase of the investigation.

Ketan Agarwal, 26, died on June 18 after falling into a gorge nearly 400 feet deep at Lohagad Fort near Pune. His body was recovered by trekkers and volunteers from dense vegetation on the fort’s western side. He was a director in his family’s real estate firm, Success Group, and was engaged to Siya Goyal since February 2026. Their wedding was planned for November.