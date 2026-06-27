Pakyong, June 27 : The 2026 FIFA World Cup produced a defining moment on Friday when Ousmane Dembélé, the reigning men’s Ballon d’Or winner, scored a first-half hat-trick in just 32 minutes as France demolished Norway 4-1 in a Group I clash played at Boston Stadium.

The result was not merely a comfortable group stage win — it was a historic feat that placed Dembélé among the rarest names in World Cup records.

A RECORD FOR THE AGES

Dembélé’s three-goal salvo is the second-fastest hat-trick ever recorded at a men’s FIFA World Cup, behind only Austria’s Erich Probst, who achieved the same feat in 24 minutes against Czechoslovakia back in 1954. He also became the first player to score a first-half hat-trick at a men’s World Cup since Russia’s Oleg Salenko in 1994 — who went on to score five goals in that same match against Cameroon.

Crucially, Dembélé’s hat-trick was scored from the starting position, making it the second-fastest by a starter in the tournament’s entire history.

He also became only the third French player ever to score a World Cup hat-trick, joining the legendary Just Fontaine and teammate Kylian Mbappé in elite company.

HOW IT UNFOLDED

The pre-match narrative had centred on a heavyweight battle between Mbappé and Norway’s Erling Haaland — but Dembélé tore up that script entirely.

Haaland was among ten players rested by Norway coach Stale Solbakken, who also kept captain Martin Ødegaard on the bench ahead of the knockout rounds. France, however, fielded a full-strength side — a decision that paid off emphatically.

Dembélé struck twice within the first 20 minutes, with Mbappé providing the assists. Norway briefly responded through Thelo Aasgaard to make it 2-1, but Dembélé killed the contest in the 32nd minute with a curling low shot into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick.

After the break, Norway earned a penalty but Jorgen Strand Larsen’s tame effort was easily saved by goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Late substitute Bradley Barcola set up Désiré Doué to head home a fourth in injury time, putting the final gloss on a dominant French performance.

FRANCE LOOKING OMINOUS

With the group stage now complete, France and Dembélé are sending a clear signal to the rest of the tournament. Mbappé and Dembélé have combined for eight of France’s ten goals so far, and Michael Olise has contributed three assists across their three games.

In the Golden Boot race, Dembélé’s tally of four goals puts him level with Mbappé, Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior, and Norway’s Haaland — all chasing Lionel Messi, who leads with five goals.

As Group I winners, France are likely to face Sweden in the Round of 32. Norway, as runners-up, will meet Ivory Coast in Dallas.

France’s manager Didier Deschamps was absent from the touchline on Friday, having flown back to France to attend his mother’s funeral. He is expected to rejoin the squad on Saturday as preparation for the knockout phase begins.

One thing is clear after Boston: this French side is not just relying on Mbappé. When the Ballon d’Or winner is Dembélé — and he plays like this — France have more weapons than perhaps any other team left in the tournament.