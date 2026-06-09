Gangtok, June 9: The SKM State Level Chalak Wing and the Sarathi Welfare Board have strongly condemned an incident from Lachung Zero Point. A Sikkim driver, known as a “Chalak Guruji,” was allegedly assaulted by Indian Army personnel in what has been referred to as an Indian Army Assault Driver incident. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

In a statement, the organizations expressed concern that such events could instill fear and insecurity among the public and the driver community. They highlighted that drivers in Sikkim are seen as Sarathi, trusted companions who help people reach their destinations safely.

While expressing deep respect for the Indian Army’s discipline, service, and sacrifices, the organizations stated their confidence in the country’s law and order system. They called on both civil authorities and Army officials to carry out a fair and immediate inquiry into the matter, ensuring justice is served.

According to the statement, SKM State Chalak Coordinator Dichen Bhutia has reached the site and is assessing the situation in coordination with SHO Tilak Chettri and other officials.

The organizations also expressed hope for prompt action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The statement was jointly issued by Madan Cintury, Advisor to the Transport Department; Sonam Ongdup Bhutia, Chairman of the Sarathi Welfare Board; and Kamal Tamang, President of the SKM State Chalak Wing.

[ Lachung Zero Point incident, Sikkim driver assault, SKM Chalak Wing, Sarathi Welfare Board, Indian Army controversy, Dichen Bhutia ]