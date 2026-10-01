Gandhian Legacy of Helen Lepcha Remembered in Sikkim

Gangtok, Oct 1 : Gandhian legacy of Helen Lepcha remains an important part of Sikkim’s historical memory, reflecting how the principles of Mahatma Gandhi inspired people far beyond the major political centres of India’s freedom movement.

Born in 1902 at Sangmoo in South Sikkim, Helen Lepcha was popularly known as Savitri Devi. She became associated with the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Charkha Movement after being drawn to Gandhian principles such as truth, non-violence, self-reliance and service.

Her participation demonstrated how the freedom struggle reached individuals and communities in the Himalayan region. Although Sikkim was then a separate kingdom, Lepcha’s engagement connected her with the wider anti-colonial movement in British India.

For those inspired by Gandhi, the charkha was more than a spinning wheel. It represented the dignity of labour, economic self-reliance and resistance to dependence on imported goods. The wider Gandhian philosophy also treated freedom as a moral responsibility rooted in personal discipline and concern for society.

Recognition of her contribution

Lepcha’s commitment to the freedom movement and public service earned her national recognition. She was honoured with the Tamra Patra in 1972, an award presented to freedom fighters as part of the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of India’s Independence.

She died in 1980, leaving behind a legacy closely associated with courage, social responsibility and service. Her story continues to occupy a significant place in accounts of Sikkim’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

Legacy linked with medical education

An official feature prepared by Bishali Khati of the Information and Public Relations Department links Lepcha’s legacy with the proposed Helen Lepcha Sikkim Government Medical College at Sochakgang, Sichey.

The feature describes the institution as Sikkim’s first government medical college and states that it is intended to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the closing ceremony of the state’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in April 2026. As the cited inauguration is prospective, it should be understood as a scheduled event rather than a completed development.

Naming a medical institution after Lepcha would connect her ideals of public service with the responsibilities of future healthcare professionals. In medicine, the values associated with her life find expression through integrity, empathy, compassion and care for human life.

An enduring message

Sikkim’s development has been shaped by expanding educational opportunities and public institutions. At the same time, its social fabric continues to draw strength from values that place community welfare alongside individual progress.

In this context, the Gandhian legacy of Helen Lepcha extends beyond historical remembrance. Her life illustrates a tradition in which freedom carries responsibility, self-reliance is linked with dignity, and progress is measured through service to society.

Her journey from Sangmoo to participation in a wider national movement continues to offer a powerful example for younger generations in Sikkim and beyond.

Source IPRD GOS