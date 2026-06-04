Sikkim Raises Key Development Concerns at 73rd NEC Plenary, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Seeks Stronger Support for Organic Farming and Infrastructure

Shillong/Gangtok, June 4: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took part in the 73rd Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council. This meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah, focused on Sikkim’s development priorities and the challenges facing the state.

The efforts of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang have been pivotal in addressing the needs of the state.

The meeting included Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, governors, and chief ministers from the North Eastern region.

During the plenary, Chief Minister Tamang outlined Sikkim’s developmental roadmap in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He highlighted the focus areas, including organic agriculture, tourism, education, skill development, MSME growth, innovation, and infrastructure expansion.

Tamang emphasized the need to strengthen agricultural value chains and market connections across the North East. He urged the Centre to continue the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) scheme. He also requested an extension of the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP) benefits beyond 2027 to support industrial growth and investment in the region.

As Convenor of the High-Level Task Force on Agriculture and Horticulture for Addressing Gaps in Value Chains and Market Linkages in the North Eastern Region, Tamang presented a detailed report. This report included strategic steps to improve market access, boost agricultural productivity, promote value addition, and ensure sustainable growth in agriculture and horticulture.

The Chief Minister raised concerns about recurring flash floods and their effects on critical infrastructure. He asked the NEC and the Central Government to find a permanent solution to the ongoing connectivity problems along National Highway-10 (NH-10), which connects Sikkim to the rest of the country.

He also called for swift completion of vital road, rail, air, and digital infrastructure projects. Tamang sought urgent restoration efforts for the Chungthang–Lachen road in North Sikkim, which has suffered serious damage in the Tarum Chu area.

Highlighting the region’s collective goals, Tamang noted that the discussions showed a shared commitment to unlocking the North East’s potential through sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development.

The Chief Minister thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his leadership and dedication to the North Eastern Region’s development. He also expressed appreciation for Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Ministry of DoNER, the NEC Secretariat, and the host governments for their support and hospitality during the event.

Reiterating the region’s collective vision, Tamang stated that the North Eastern states are committed to building a stronger, more prosperous, and self-reliant North East for future generations.