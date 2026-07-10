Illegal Timber Consignment : Gangtok Forest Division Realises Rs 4.45 Lakh Penalty

Gangtok, July 9: A late-night interception near Ranka has resulted in one of the more significant forest offence penalties recovered in East Sikkim this year, with the Gangtok Territorial Forest Division realising Rs 4,45,000 as Government revenue after seizing a consignment of illegally transported timber.

According to a press release issued by the Gangtok Territorial Division of the Forest and Environment Department, the operation was launched after credible information was received from local public sources about the illicit movement of timber through the area. Acting on the tip-off, a night patrol team from the Gangtok Range laid a carefully planned interception.

The operation bore fruit on the night of July 3, at around 9:00 PM, near Khelground at Reshithang Bridge, Ranka. The patrol team, led by Range Officer (Territorial) Gangtok, Binod Chettri, stopped a vehicle transporting timber and carried out a detailed inspection on the spot.

The inspection confirmed the department’s suspicions. The timber consignment was being moved without a valid transit permit, a mandatory requirement for the transport of forest produce in Sikkim. Equally telling, the logs did not carry the official timber hammer mark, the government stamp that certifies timber has been legally sourced and cleared for movement. With both requirements missing, the cargo was declared illegal.

The vehicle and the entire timber consignment were seized on the spot and shifted to safe custody at the Range Office, Forest Colony, Baluwakhani, Gangtok.

A Forest Offence case was subsequently registered under the relevant provisions of the Sikkim Forests, Water Courses and River Reserve (Preservation and Protection) Act, 1988, the principal state legislation governing the protection of Sikkim’s forests and the regulation of forest produce.

During proceedings, the accused admitted to committing the offence and requested that the matter be compounded, a legal provision that allows an offender to settle the case by paying a penalty determined by the competent authority, instead of facing prolonged prosecution. The competent authority accepted the request and compounded the offence under Section 74 of the Act. A penalty of Rs 4,45,000 was imposed on the offender, and the full amount has been realised as Government revenue.

The case underlines the role that alert citizens play in forest protection. The department has acknowledged that the entire operation originated from information shared by members of the public, a reminder that community vigilance remains one of the most effective tools against forest crime in the state.

In its statement, the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim, appealed to the public to abide by the state’s existing forest laws and to discreetly share any information regarding forest offences with the department. Sikkim’s forests are among the richest ecological reserves in the Eastern Himalayas, and illegal felling and unauthorised timber movement pose a direct threat to that natural wealth.

For the convenience of the general public, the department has also highlighted its toll-free helpline, 1926, through which citizens can report forest offences or seek assistance.

The swift interception, seizure, registration of the offence and recovery of the penalty, all completed within days of the incident, reflects a tightening enforcement posture by the Gangtok Territorial Division against illegal timber movement in East Sikkim.