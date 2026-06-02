Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai Appointed Chief Justice of Patna High Court

Gangtok, June 2: In a significant development for the judiciary, Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai of the Sikkim High Court has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

The appointment, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, will take effect from June 5, 2026. Justice Rai will assume office following the retirement of Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo on June 4.

Her elevation comes after the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant during its deliberations in May. The move recognizes her years of judicial experience and distinguished service on the bench.

Widely regarded for her legal expertise and judicial contributions, Justice Rai has been associated with several notable proceedings during her tenure at the Sikkim High Court. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the leadership of the Patna High Court, one of India’s oldest judicial institutions.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued the official notification confirming her appointment on Tuesday.