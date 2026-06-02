Mangan, June 2: A major fire engulfed a residential building in Phodong on Tuesday, causing extensive property damage but leaving all occupants unharmed.

The blaze erupted at the residence of Pranay Rai, located below Power House Colony, and was first reported to Phodong Police shortly after 11 a.m. Police immediately alerted the Mangan Fire Station and rushed to the scene.

Residents had reportedly noticed thick black smoke rising from the house around 10:50 a.m. and attempted to control the flames while informing authorities. Police personnel, disaster management teams, and local residents then worked together for nearly two hours to contain the fire before firefighters arrived and fully extinguished it.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated from a prayer lamp, although the exact cause remains under investigation. The flames spread rapidly through the wooden roof structure, resulting in severe damage to the top floor.

While no injuries or fatalities were reported, the fire destroyed the entire wooden roof and damaged valuable household belongings, including furniture, gold ornaments, and important documents.

Officials credited the coordinated efforts of police, disaster management personnel, firefighters, and local residents for preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby homes. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. This incident is being referred to as the Phodong House Fire.