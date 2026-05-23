Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai Set to Become Patna High Court Chief Justice, CM PS Golay Calls It Historic Moment for Sikkim

Gangtok, May 23 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has congratulated Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai on becoming the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. He called this development a moment of great pride and honor for the people of Sikkim.

In a statement, the Chief Minister noted that Justice Rai’s appointment is a historic milestone. She is the first woman judge from Sikkim to reach this high position. He commended her dedication, integrity, and significant contributions to the judiciary. He believes her achievement serves as an inspiration for the people of Sikkim and the nation.

The Chief Minister also extended warm greetings on behalf of the Government and people of Sikkim. He emphasized that her elevation reflects years of dedicated service and judicial excellence.

Expressing confidence in her leadership, PS Golay stated that the Patna High Court would continue to maintain the highest standards of justice, constitutional values, and fairness during Justice Rai’s tenure. He wished her a successful and exemplary term ahead.