Gangtok, June 20 : Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Saturday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 from the Nathu-La Pass along the India-China border.

According to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan, the Governor personally interacted with members of the contingent before their departure and encouraged them to remain prepared for the challenges posed by high-altitude terrain and changing weather conditions. He extended his wishes for a safe and successful pilgrimage.

The Governor said the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra serves as a sacred link connecting India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The first batch comprises 44 members, including pilgrims from different states of the country, liaison officers and a medical officer.

During the visit, Mr Mathur also offered prayers at the Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, located at an altitude of 12,400 feet. He prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the nation and Sikkim and appreciated the upkeep of the temple premises.

The release stated that extensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding has been mobilised under the Governor’s guidance for the development of the area. Several projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving tourism facilities in border regions are currently being implemented.

These initiatives include the development of modern amenities, rest houses and other infrastructure for tourists and pilgrims at Nathu-La, Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, Cho La, Sikkim Prerna Sthal and Dokala.

Addressing pilgrims and media persons during the ceremony at Nathu-La, the Governor said it was a privilege to witness the continuation of the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the historic Nathu-La route. He described Mount Kailash as a major centre of faith for millions of devotees.

The ceremony was attended by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the department Raj Kumar Yadav, GOC Black Cat Division Major General Ashish Negi, VSM, Commandant of the 63 Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Radhe Shyam, senior government officials and officers of the Indian Army and ITBP.