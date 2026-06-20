Jorthang, June 20: A local resident and social media influencer, popularly known as Mr. Jojo (Purna Kumar Tamang), sustained a head injury after he was allegedly assaulted by two unidentified masked miscreants (Goondas) in Jorthang on Friday night.

According to reports, the incident took place between 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm near Vishal Mega Mart. The attackers reportedly approached from behind and struck Mr. Jojo on the head, leaving him with a deep cut.

He was subsequently taken for medical treatment and is said to have received three to four stitches for the injury.

Police are expected to investigate the incident and trace those responsible for the attack.

