New Delhi, June 28 : Fresh and disturbing details have emerged in the Lohagad Fort murder case, as investigators probing the killing of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal now claim that the key accused, Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly blackmailed his lover Siya Goyal into participating in the murder — threatening to expose their secret relationship to Ketan’s influential family if she refused.

The development marks a significant shift in the investigation narrative, with police sources revealing that both accused have been blaming each other for masterminding the crime during custodial interrogation.

Blackmail, Money Trail and Digital Evidence

Investigators are now probing whether Chetan used their recorded phone calls and private messages to blackmail Siya, threatening to expose their romantic relationship to the Agarwal family if she did not go along with the murder plot.

Police are also examining whether Chetan used his knowledge of a failed murder attempt in May to further coerce Siya into staying part of the conspiracy by threatening to reveal her alleged role if she backed out.

On the financial front, Siya’s bank accounts are being audited to check whether there was a money angle to the case. Police are investigating whether Siya secretly transferred funds to Chetan to cover his travel, clothing, and logistics linked to the alleged murder attempts. Investigators are also examining whether Chetan demanded a major financial payout or had been promised a fixed monthly allowance or lump-sum payment once Ketan was eliminated.

Siya’s Shocking Confession

In what may be the most chilling revelation yet, Siya Goyal allegedly told investigators that she found it easier to eliminate Ketan Agarwal than to call off their arranged marriage, as she did not want to disappoint her family.

She reportedly told police that she chose to kill her fiancé rather than call off the wedding because she did not want to hurt her family’s sentiments. She also said she believed that if Ketan was gone, she would get at least three more years before having to think about marriage again.

When investigators asked Siya why the couple did not simply elope instead of resorting to murder, she said eloping would have brought disrepute to their families.

Cricket Connection and Brother’s Role

A cricket connection has also emerged in the case. Siya’s brother Sahil Goyal was questioned by police for more than 10 hours. He reportedly told investigators that he knew Chetan Chaudhary — a statement significant because Siya’s parents had earlier claimed to have no knowledge of Chetan.

Sahil told police that his sister first met Chetan at one of his cricket matches, with investigators establishing that the two later reconnected at a common friend’s party.

Sahil also told police that had Siya not wanted to marry Ketan, the family would have cancelled the wedding — a statement that directly contradicts Siya’s own confession about feeling unable to call off the marriage.

Chetan’s Alleged Motive

Investigators are probing whether Chetan’s original plan was to elope with Siya, but that he later shifted to eliminating Ketan because of the wealth and social status associated with the Agarwal family. Police believe that Chetan also wanted another two to three years before marrying Siya.

Vehicle, Hoodie and Physical Evidence

The Lonavala Rural Police have seized Chetan Chaudhary’s two-wheeler vehicle used to reach Lohagad Fort, along with a hoodie and headphones as part of the ongoing investigation.

Fast-Track Court Demand Accepted

The Agarwal family’s demand to try the case in a fast-track court was accepted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured Ketan’s father Vishal Agarwal that the government would spare no effort in securing justice.

In an emotional statement, Siya’s father also sought the harshest possible punishment for those responsible, even if it was his own daughter — saying they should be pushed from the fort the same way Ketan was.

Background

Ketan Agarwal (26) was allegedly pushed to his death from a 400-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, 2026, by his fiancée Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22). The death was initially recorded as an accidental fall but police converted it into a murder case following witness accounts and digital evidence, including a CDR showing over 2,000 calls exchanged between Siya and Chetan totalling nearly 238 hours. The pair had also attempted to kill Ketan on June 14 in an earlier failed attempt at the same fort.

Both accused were arrested on June 23 and remanded to seven days of police custody, with their custody expiring on June 29. Special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed to argue the case. The Ketan–Siya wedding had been planned for November 2026 at a palace in Jaipur.