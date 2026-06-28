Caracas, June 28, 2026 — A catastrophic double earthquake that struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24, 2026, has killed at least 1,430 people, injured more than 3,200, and left over 51,000 others unaccounted for, as rescuers from dozens of nations race against the closing 72-hour survival window to pull survivors from mountains of rubble.

THE TWIN QUAKES

On June 24, two large strike-slip earthquakes struck northwestern and central Venezuela, with epicentres near San Felipe, Yaracuy. The first tremor measured Mw 7.2 and struck at 6:04 PM local time, classified later as a foreshock. Just 39 seconds later, a more powerful Mw 7.5 mainshock followed, causing widespread destruction particularly across La Guaira and Caracas. The mainshock became the strongest recorded in Venezuela since the 1900 San Narciso earthquake.

Many Venezuelans were at home when the earthquakes struck because the day was a public holiday marking the decisive 1821 Battle of Carabobo, Venezuela’s war of independence from Spain.

THE HUMAN TOLL

The death toll rose to 1,430 on Saturday, with 3,238 people injured and more than 400 aftershocks recorded, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced on state television.

Rescuers are racing against time three days after the twin quakes, with more than 51,000 still missing. Authorities moved on Friday night to restrict access to the La Guaira coastal area as traffic chaos began to hamper search efforts.

The tremors have affected at least 383 buildings, 13 hospitals, 25 shopping centres and 1,002 other structures across the country. At least 172 people remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

DESPERATE SEARCH OPERATIONS

With a scarcity of government rescue teams, Venezuelans have become desperate in the hardest-hit areas, digging through rubble with their bare hands. Aid agencies have warned that the critical 72-hour survival window is closing fast.

Among those searching in the seaside town of Caraballeda, desperate residents described finding bodies, including those of newborn babies, while pleading for official rescue teams to act faster. The International Organization for Migration warned that over 6 million people could be affected, including some 2 million in Caracas alone.

Venezuelan forces are carrying out search operations using percussion equipment capable of controlled concrete breaking in hopes of finding survivors still alive beneath collapsed structures.

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

Venezuelan authorities confirmed on Saturday that 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams had arrived in the country via 17 flights to assist with search and rescue operations. At least 30 search teams from various countries were working the rubble by Friday, according to the United Nations.

The United States pledged $150 million in aid — including a $100 million contribution to a UN humanitarian fund and $50 million to aid organisations already working on the ground. US search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles have been deployed, along with a Disaster Assistance Response Team. Two additional teams from Miami-Dade, Florida were also activated and federalised — the first time in over a decade the State Department deployed USAR teams beyond USA-1 and USA-2. US personnel also repaired one of the runways at Simon Bolivar International Airport to facilitate aid flights.

Rescue convoys from Mexico, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic arrived on June 26. Brazil confirmed the deaths of two of its citizens, while Spain reported five nationals killed and 119 missing. Citizens from Portugal, Italy, and China were also among the dead.

SCALE OF DESTRUCTION AND MISSING PERSONS

According to independent missing persons tracking websites, more than 50,000 people have been reported unaccounted for, though the government has not confirmed this figure. An independent database separately recorded over 11,200 people missing in La Guaira alone. Officials caution that some reports may be duplicates due to disrupted communications and social media restrictions imposed by the Venezuelan government.

The United Nations appealed on June 26 to ease those restrictions, and the platform X (formerly Twitter) was subsequently made accessible to Venezuelans.

HOSPITALS OVERWHELMED

The high number of injured people quickly overwhelmed the Jose Maria Vargas Hospital, forcing some casualties to be treated outdoors. The Venezuelan Armed Forces said field hospitals would be deployed with the capability to support emergency surgeries. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez ordered the entire hospital network — both public and private — to coordinate treatment of the injured.

ECONOMIC DAMAGE AND RECOVERY OUTLOOK

On Saturday, the United Nations Development Programme estimated the direct physical damage from the earthquakes could cost between $4.7 billion and $8.7 billion. Analysts have warned that Venezuela’s already fragile economy and under-resourced health system will significantly slow recovery efforts in the months ahead.

Electric services had been restored to about 60% of pre-earthquake levels as of early Saturday, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said, with more than 14,000 military and police personnel patrolling the La Guaira area.

USGS WARNING: TOLL COULD RISE DRAMATICALLY

The USGS Prompt Assessment of Global Earthquakes for Response (PAGER) system has assigned a 43% probability that the final death toll from the Mw 7.5 mainshock alone could fall between 10,000 and 100,000, and a 22% probability that it could exceed 100,000 deaths. Officials and aid agencies have warned that casualty reports remain scarce from remote areas, possibly due to disrupted communications or a media blackout.