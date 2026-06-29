Pune, June 29 : The Ketan Agarwal murder case reached a crucial juncture on Monday, June 29, as the seven-day police custody of both accused — Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary — expired and a Pune court took up the matter afresh. The defence is fighting hard to prevent any further extension of police remand, while investigators have been racing to consolidate physical and digital evidence before the deadline.

Defence Opposes Further Custody

Advocate Ashutosh Srivastava, legal counsel for accused Siya Goyal, made clear ahead of the hearing that he would strongly oppose any police remand extension. Speaking to media as the custody was set to expire, he stated that his client had cooperated fully with the investigation, answered all questions, and that family members had also recorded their statements. He argued that police had been given sufficient time for interrogation and expressed his view that the court should send Siya to judicial custody given that she is a 20-year-old woman.

Srivastava also stated that no charge sheet has yet been filed in the case, and maintained that in his view there are no independent witnesses to prove that his client committed the crime. He said both sides would present arguments on June 29, and the court would then deliver an appropriate order.

Two-Wheeler Seized, Forensic Examination Completed

In a significant investigative development over the weekend, Lonavala Rural Police seized the two-wheeler belonging to accused Chetan Chaudhary, which was allegedly used by him to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort on the day of the crime. Police also recovered a hoodie and headphones that Chetan had worn on June 18. Forensic examination of the vehicle and the recovered clothing was completed, though detailed findings are yet to be disclosed.

Earlier, parents of the prime accused Siya Goyal — Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal — visited the Lonavala police station and were questioned by investigators. Police suspect Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan Agarwal and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the wedding.

Fast-Track Court, Ujjwal Nikam as Special Prosecutor

The Maharashtra government approved a fast-track trial in the case and appointed Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam — widely known for securing the conviction of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Ajmal Kasab — as Special Public Prosecutor. The decision was taken after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan Agarwal’s family in Pune and assured them of swift and strict justice.

Investigators have also revealed a chilling detail: on June 14, four days before the fatal incident, Siya had allegedly attempted to push Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort during a previous visit, but he survived after grabbing onto nearby bushes.

Family Demands Justice

Ketan Agarwal’s family members and society residents in Pimpri-Chinchwad held a candlelight march to pay tribute to him, demanding justice. The victim’s father had met Chief Minister Fadnavis and requested that the case be fast-tracked and the accused receive the harshest punishment possible.

Ketan Agarwal, 26, a real-estate businessman from Pimpri-Chinchwad, died on June 18 after allegedly being pushed into a nearly 400-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her secret lover Chetan Chaudhary. What was initially registered as an accidental fall was converted into a murder case after technical evidence, witness accounts, and CDR analysis pointed to a pre-meditated conspiracy.