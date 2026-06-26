Ayodhya (UP), June 26 : In one of the most serious controversies to hit India’s most sacred new temple, the alleged theft of crores of rupees from the donation funds of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has spiralled into a full-blown criminal case, resulting in the arrest of eight people, the resignation of the Trust’s General Secretary, a Supreme Court petition, and an intense national political debate.

What began as allegations dismissed as “opposition propaganda” just weeks ago has now left the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust facing criminal investigation, mounting public anger, and questions about the integrity of one of India’s most high-profile religious institutions.

How It All Began

The controversy erupted earlier this month when former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, alleged that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in devotees’ donations had been misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. The allegations were swiftly dismissed by the Trust and the Uttar Pradesh government as a “false narrative,” with Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accusing the SP of spreading misinformation.

However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav amplified the issue on social media, demanding accountability and the public release of CCTV footage from the donation-counting room. The matter quickly gained national attention.

SIT Probe Ordered

On June 13, advocate Mohit Ashok approached the Allahabad High Court seeking an independent investigation, having earlier submitted representations to the UP Principal Secretary (Vigilance), the CBI, and other authorities. A day later, on June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Trust’s own request — a move that signalled internal concern over the allegations.

CM Yogi Adityanath gave the SIT seven days to submit a preliminary report and stated publicly that no one found guilty would be spared, regardless of their position.

The SIT’s preliminary findings revealed serious systemic failures: weak verification of donation-handling staff, inadequate CCTV monitoring of the counting room, and gaps in cash counting procedures.

The Scale of Money at Stake

The Trust’s own executive committee figures show that the Ram Mandir received donations worth Rs 82.78 crore between April 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026, while earning Rs 138.03 crore as interest on bank deposits during the same period. The Trust maintains accounts with the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank in Ayodhya. Devotees have also begun raising concerns about gold and silver offerings, including idols, worth crores of rupees that remain unaccounted for.

FIR Filed, All 8 Accused Arrested

Acting on the SIT’s recommendations, Trust member Krishna Mohan filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), covering criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, criminal conspiracy, and common intention.

The eight persons arrested by UP Police on the night of June 25 are: Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu (a close aide of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai), Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, and Subhash Srivastava, a retired bank employee who supervised donation counting. Investigators relied heavily on CCTV footage that allegedly captured the accused in the act of stealing donation money.

High-Profile Resignations

In a dramatic development on June 26, just hours after the arrests, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra submitted their resignations, citing moral responsibility for the administrative failures that allowed the embezzlement to occur. Neither has been named in the FIR directly, though Tinnu Yadav, who is now under arrest, is described as a close associate of Rai.

BJP worker and doctor Rajnish Singh had earlier, on June 12, submitted a representation to the Prime Minister seeking full public disclosure of the Trust’s financial records, including income, expenditure, bank accounts, land transactions, and assets, stating: “This is a matter linked to the faith of crores of Hindus. I want a high-level, impartial inquiry so that the truth is revealed.”

Political Firestorm

The scandal has ignited fierce political exchanges across party lines.

CM Yogi Adityanath, while acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, hit back at the opposition, saying those who had opposed the Ram Temple’s very construction for decades were now raising the issue for political gain. He reiterated the government’s “zero-tolerance” stance and promised the full truth would be brought to light.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut went further, alleging that a far larger sum had been siphoned from the Trust and channelled into political activities. He also claimed that his party had never received a receipt for the Rs 1 crore cheque and a silver brick weighing over 25 kg that it donated to the Trust when it was first formed.

Congress MP Imran Masood called the alleged theft a serious setback for the faith of millions of devotees.

VHP International President Alok Kumar, however, expressed satisfaction with the pace of the investigation, saying: “Immediately after the allegations were made, an SIT was formed by the Trust itself. The day the names of the accused were known, an FIR was registered.”

Supreme Court Petition Filed

The case has now reached the Supreme Court of India. A fresh petition has been filed seeking a court-monitored investigation and the constitution of a CBI-led SIT to independently probe the alleged financial irregularities and missing funds at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The petition has demanded registration of a fresh FIR and an independent audit of all donations received since the temple’s inauguration.

What’s Next

With all eight accused in custody, the UP Police and SIT are expected to widen their investigation, examining whether the theft network extended beyond those already arrested. The Supreme Court petition, if admitted, could transfer oversight of the probe to the CBI, fundamentally changing the dynamics of the investigation.

For millions of devotees across India who offered money, gold, silver, and valuables to the Ram Mandir as an act of deep religious faith, the case has become a crisis of trust — one that those in authority say they are determined to resolve with full transparency.