Mumbai, June 25 : The Ketan Agarwal murder case has claimed a devastating human cost beyond the courtroom. The father of prime accused Siya Goyal, Pravin Goyal, has suffered a heart attack and been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital, where he is currently receiving emergency treatment — just a day after he and his wife publicly demanded the harshest possible punishment for their own daughter.

“Even If It Is My Own Daughter”

Speaking to the media before his hospitalisation, Pravin Goyal had broken down with visible grief. “Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused — even if it is my own daughter — should be pushed down,” he said. He described how his family had welcomed Ketan Agarwal as their own son and still could not believe what had unfolded. “They’ve lost their son, and their son was ours too. We loved him so much,” he said, adding that Siya had always seemed happy about the match and spoke fondly of Ketan.

His wife Pooja Goyal was equally distraught. “When I heard about this incident, I was deeply shocked. If my daughter is found guilty, the person responsible should be thrown from the very place from which Ketan fell,” she said, breaking down as she spoke.

Now, the man who publicly demanded justice for Ketan — even at the cost of his own daughter — is himself fighting for his life in a hospital ward. The developments have drawn attention to the severe emotional and social toll that a high-profile criminal investigation can impose on family members of the accused, who may themselves have no direct involvement in the alleged crime.

How the Case Unravelled

Ketan Agarwal, 24, a member of a prominent Pune business family, died on June 18 during a trek at Lohagad Fort near Pune. His fiancée Siya Goyal called police around 10:30 AM saying he had slipped and fallen. Both families rushed to the spot, and the case was initially registered as an accident.

Suspicions arose quickly. Ketan’s relatives told investigators he was an experienced and careful trekker with no history of carelessness, making an accidental fall unlikely. CCTV footage from the fort then emerged as the pivotal break — it showed a man in a hoodie following the couple at a distance of 20 to 30 feet, his face concealed, wearing a headset. What struck investigators was the weather: the temperature that day was approximately 33 degrees Celsius. A hoodie on a midsummer trek made no sense. In another clip, Siya is seen turning to glance at the hooded figure, who quickly sat down as if to avoid being noticed.

The hooded man was identified as Chetan Chaudhary, 22, who operated a shop near the Goyal family’s business at Market Yard, Pune. Social media photographs matched his appearance in the footage. Phone records then told the fuller story — Siya and Chetan had exchanged 2,004 calls over seven months, amounting to nearly 238 hours of conversation.

A Secret Affair Behind a Grand Wedding

Police allege that Siya was in a relationship with Chetan even as both families prepared for an elaborate November wedding — reportedly involving private jets and palace venues. Investigators say Chetan viewed Ketan as an obstacle and the two allegedly conspired to eliminate him.

The alleged plot was not a single impulsive act. A pre-wedding trip to Bali had collapsed after Ketan’s passport disappeared at Mumbai airport — his father believes Siya concealed it deliberately to abort the trip. On June 14, four days before the murder, police claim Siya attempted to push Ketan near a cliff on the fort, but he caught a bush and survived. She reportedly screamed about a snake and then immediately embraced him to mask her intent. Investigators say the pair had even mapped out what they internally called a “Plan C” — of which the Lohagad Fort outing on June 18 was the execution.

Arrests and Custody

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. They are currently in police custody, with the remand period due to end on June 29. The investigation remains active.

Two families have been shattered. A promising young life was lost on a fort in the summer heat. And now, the father of the woman accused of orchestrating it all lies in an ICU — broken not by the law, but by the weight of what his own daughter allegedly did.