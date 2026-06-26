Gangtok , June 26, 2026 : When the earth cracked open and buildings collapsed like matchboxes across Venezuela on the night of June 24, 2026, thousands ran for their lives. But one elderly man did not run. He stayed — right beside his wheelchair-bound wife — refusing to abandon her even as the ground shook violently beneath them.

The deeply moving story of this unnamed couple has gone viral on social media, becoming a symbol of unconditional love and human courage in the middle of one of the worst natural disasters to strike South America in living memory.

The Twin Earthquakes That Devastated Venezuela

Two massive earthquakes — measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude — struck Venezuela’s northern coastal region within just 39 seconds of each other on the evening of June 24, 2026. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the back-to-back tremors are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in over a century.

The capital Caracas, home to more than two million people, bore the brunt of the destruction. Apartment buildings crumbled, roads cracked, hospitals were overwhelmed, and thousands of terrified residents spilled into the streets as aftershocks continued to rattle the region throughout the night. More than 30 aftershocks were recorded in the hours following the initial quakes.

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency, ordering the closure of the country’s main international airport and suspending all school activities.

Healthcare workers were called to report immediately to hospitals.

The death toll, which stood at 164 at the time of initial reports, has since climbed to at least 235, with over 1,500 people injured and hundreds still feared trapped beneath collapsed structures. Search and rescue teams — including international responders — are working around the clock to locate survivors buried under the rubble.

One Husband. One Chair. One Unbreakable Bond.

Amid the chaos and terror of those catastrophic moments, the account of an elderly husband who refused to flee without his wheelchair-bound wife has captured the world’s attention and heart.

As walls cracked and ceilings caved in, witnesses say the elderly man made no move to save himself alone. Instead, he stayed by his wife’s side — holding on, shielding her, and refusing to leave despite the life-threatening danger surrounding them both.

In a disaster where buildings swallowed people whole and families were separated in seconds, this act of quiet, fierce devotion stood out as a reminder of what love truly means when tested by the worst circumstances imaginable.

“Be very careful with children and the elderly,” Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello urged on state television during the crisis — a message that made the story of this couple even more poignant.

A Nation in Mourning, A World in Prayer

The scale of destruction in Venezuela is staggering. Entire neighbourhoods in Caracas and the coastal state of La Guaira have been reduced to rubble. Hospitals, already struggling under the weight of Venezuela’s economic crisis, are stretched beyond capacity. Families are searching desperately for missing relatives. Rescue workers are digging through debris by hand, guided only by the faint sounds of survivors calling out from beneath collapsed concrete.

The United States has deployed search and rescue teams to assist. Aid organisations including World Vision have activated emergency response operations on the ground.

For a country that has endured years of political turmoil and economic hardship, this earthquake represents yet another devastating blow — but also, in stories like that of this elderly couple, a reminder of the extraordinary resilience and love that ordinary people carry within them.

We pray for the people of Venezuela — for the survivors, for the grieving families, and for a nation that must now find the strength, once again, to rise from the rubble.