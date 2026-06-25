Zakkas Zindagi Music Video Released by The Voice of Sikkim

Pakyong, June 25 : The Voice of Sikkim has released a new motivational music video titled “Zakkas Zindagi – Jiyo Jiyo Khulke Jiyo Zindagi,” aimed at encouraging young people to embrace life with confidence, optimism and determination.

According to a press release issued by The Voice of Sikkim, the song has been created to inspire youth to face life’s challenges with courage while pursuing their dreams with a positive outlook. The music video conveys the message that perseverance, self-belief and resilience can help individuals overcome obstacles and make the most of every opportunity.

The release states that the production combines energetic music, vibrant visuals and uplifting lyrics to promote a message of hope and enthusiasm. It seeks to encourage listeners to remain positive, support one another and approach life’s uncertainties with renewed confidence.

The production team said the concept behind the project emerged from a desire to spread positivity at a time when many young people are dealing with increasing pressure, uncertainty and mental stress. Through music, the team hopes to motivate audiences to stay hopeful and celebrate life despite challenges.

The music video has been conceived, conceptualized and produced entirely by The Voice of Sikkim. The organisation described the project as part of its broader effort to create meaningful digital content that combines entertainment with a positive social message.

Titled “Zakkas Zindagi – Jiyo Jiyo Khulke Jiyo Zindagi,” the song celebrates freedom, happiness, resilience and the spirit of living life to the fullest. According to the release, the anthem is dedicated to individuals who choose courage over fear and remain committed to chasing their dreams.

The Voice of Sikkim has invited audiences to watch the music video and share its message of positivity with others.

Watch In Instagram Below (Is also available in official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page also)