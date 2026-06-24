Pune, June 24, 2026: What was first thought to be an accidental death during a trek near Pune has now become a shocking murder case. Investigators uncovered an alleged plot involving a young woman and her boyfriend to kill her fiancé.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal, 26, was a director in his family’s real estate company and the son of well-known Pune builder Vishal Devichand Agarwal. He died after falling into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort. His body was found on June 18, 2026, in dense vegetation on the western side of the historic fort. Experienced trekkers and local volunteers recovered his body from a valley about 350 to 400 meters deep. Doctors at a nearby hospital pronounced him dead on arrival.

After an extensive investigation, Pune Rural Police arrested Ketan’s fiancée, Siya Praveen Goyal, 20, from Bibwewadi, along with her alleged partner, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22, from Kondhwa. They face charges of murder and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A court has ordered both suspects to be held in police custody until June 29.

Ketan and Siya became engaged in February 2026, and plans for their wedding were in full swing. Their families had arranged a lavish ceremony at a luxury palace in Udaipur with an estimated budget of ₹17 crore, including two chartered private jets for guests. However, investigators found that Siya had allegedly been in a secret relationship with Chetan for nearly a year and did not want to go through with the marriage.

According to police, the alleged conspiracy began weeks before the murder. On May 31, Siya reportedly took Ketan to Lohagad Fort with the intent to harm him, but the attempt failed. In the first week of June, the couple was set to travel to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot, but Siya allegedly hid Ketan’s passport at Mumbai airport, forcing them to cancel the trip.

Police say that on June 14, Siya convinced Ketan to go back to Lohagad Fort and then pushed him near a cliff. He survived because a tree broke his fall, and Siya later claimed he panicked after seeing a snake.

Despite Ketan’s reluctance to return, Siya allegedly contacted his mother on June 18 and persuaded her to encourage him to join a midnight birthday outing. Investigators stated that Chetan followed the group separately and was already near the fort. As Ketan and Siya climbed up, Chetan trailed them, and the two allegedly pushed Ketan into the gorge.

Initially, Siya told police that Ketan slipped while taking photographs due to strong winds. However, suspicions from the victim’s family led Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill to order a separate investigation by the Local Crime Branch.

Investigators later identified Chetan through CCTV footage that showed him following the couple’s vehicle while wearing a hoodie despite the warm weather. Authorities stated that call records, digital evidence, and social media activity revealed communication and planning between the suspects before the incident.