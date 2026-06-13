Gangtok, June 13 : Millions of users across the globe, including thousands in India, were left staring at error messages on Friday, June 12, as Meta’s family of apps suffered one of its biggest outages in recent years, commonly referred to as the meta outage. The disruption began shortly before 9:45 AM Eastern Time, around 7:15 PM IST, and knocked out Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, with some users also reporting trouble on WhatsApp, particularly on desktop. Facebook users were abruptly logged out of their accounts, greeted with “Query Error” or “Sorry, something went wrong” messages, and unable to log back in. Others could open the app but could not post, comment, react, search, or load Stories and Marketplace. The impact of the meta outage was felt widely, causing frustration for users worldwide.

Scale of the Disruption

The recent meta outage serves as a reminder of how dependent users have become on these platforms for communication and connection.

Outage-tracking platform Downdetector recorded a massive surge in complaints. Facebook crossed more than 100,000 problem reports by 7:15 PM ET, with some trackers logging peaks above 1.3 lakh. Messenger drew around 15,000 reports and Instagram around 10,000 at the height of the disruption.

In total, the outage lasted roughly four hours, though some services recovered faster than others. Facebook and Messenger were largely restored within about an hour, while Instagram took longer to stabilise.

Which Countries Were Hit

The outage was global in nature. Users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the Philippines, India and several other countries reported being affected, with Australia also figuring among the regions logging complaints.

Impact in India

In India, users across several cities said they were unable to access Facebook and Instagram normally, with feeds failing to load and apps refusing to refresh content. Instagram alone drew more than 8,000 outage reports from Indian users, while Facebook complaints in India peaked at around 7:15 PM IST. Common troubleshooting steps such as restarting the app, switching networks and reinstalling proved useless, confirming the fault lay entirely on Meta’s servers.

For a region like Sikkim and the North East, where WhatsApp and Facebook serve as primary channels for news, small business and daily communication, even a few hours of downtime translated into stalled business pages, undelivered messages and disrupted news distribution.

What Caused It?

Meta has not officially disclosed the cause. However, the symptom pattern of mass logouts and authentication errors rather than network failures points to a problem in Meta’s backend authentication infrastructure. Meta’s business status page separately confirmed disruptions to ad delivery and its Marketing API, which were later restored with an apology to advertisers.

Meta’s Response

Meta communications chief Andy Stone confirmed the outage on X, writing that the company was aware people were having trouble accessing its services and was working on it. He later posted that services were “coming back,” though full normalisation took additional time.

As users waited for services to return, many flocked to rival platform X to confirm the outage and share memes, a now-familiar ritual whenever Meta goes dark.

This marks yet another major disruption for Meta, whose platforms together serve over 3 billion people worldwide, underlining just how much of global communication now depends on a single company’s infrastructure.