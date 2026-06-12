CM Golay Pitches USD 70 Billion Economy Vision at NITI Aayog Meet, Seeks Pakyong Flight Restoration and Rail Connectivity for Sikkim

At NITI Aayog Interaction, CM Golay Puts Sikkim’s Connectivity and Climate Concerns on the National Table

Sikkim Vision 2047: CM Golay Seeks Centre’s Push for Pakyong Airport, Sivok–Rangpo Railway at New Delhi Meet — Advocating for a Sikkim USD 70 billion economy vision and growth.

New Delhi/Gangtok: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Thursday presented Sikkim’s development roadmap and pressed for critical connectivity and infrastructure support at the Interaction Programme between NITI Aayog and the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of the North-Eastern States, held in New Delhi.

This initiative aims to transform Sikkim into a Sikkim USD 70 billion economy, fostering unprecedented growth and development across various sectors.

Addressing the high-level gathering, the Chief Minister showcased Sikkim’s recent recognition as a Fully Literate State — a distinction that has placed the Himalayan state prominently on the national education map. He also outlined the state’s strides in environmental conservation and its ongoing initiatives in education, women’s empowerment, mental health, and sustainable development, all anchored under the Sikkim Vision 2047 framework.

The vision for a Sikkim USD 70 billion economy reflects the state’s commitment to sustainable growth and development.

In one of the most significant announcements of the interaction, the Chief Minister articulated Sikkim’s aspiration to build a USD 70 billion economy, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and evidence-based governance. He stated that the government intends to position Sikkim as a leading destination for healthcare, wellness, and high-value tourism — sectors seen as natural fits for the state’s clean environment and organic credentials.

Connectivity, however, dominated the Chief Minister’s list of demands to the Centre. He sought support for strengthening road, air, rail, and digital connectivity for the state, placing particular emphasis on the restoration of regular flight services at Pakyong Airport, which has remained a long-standing concern for travellers and the local economy alike.

He further pressed for the expeditious completion of the Sivok–Rangpo railway project, which will bring Sikkim onto the Indian railway map for the first time, and proposed railway connectivity to the upgraded Bagdogra Airport to ensure seamless multimodal connectivity linking Sikkim with the national transportation network.

Raising concerns specific to the state’s fragile mountain geography, the Chief Minister underlined the need for climate-resilient infrastructure in North Sikkim — a region that has repeatedly borne the brunt of natural disasters in recent years. He also sought the extension of the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP) beyond 2027, strengthening of border trade infrastructure, and greater national attention to the demographic challenges facing the state.

Reaffirming Sikkim’s commitment to the Centre’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that with continued support from the Government of India and NITI Aayog, Sikkim would continue to emerge as a model of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development for the country.

The interaction comes at a crucial juncture for Sikkim, as the state balances ambitious economic targets with the realities of Himalayan vulnerability — making the twin demands of connectivity and climate resilience central to its development conversation with New Delhi.

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