Gangtok, June 13 : Elon Musk has just become the first person in history to be worth a trillion dollars. The trigger was SpaceX’s blockbuster stock market debut, which catapulted his combined stake in SpaceX and Tesla past the $1 trillion mark almost overnight. But while the headlines focus on a single dramatic day, Musk’s path to this moment stretches back more than four decades, through a string of near-bankruptcies, public failures, and bets that could easily have gone the other way. This remarkable journey has led him to become a trillionaire elon musk.

The Trillion-Dollar Day

SpaceX began trading on the Nasdaq after pricing its initial public offering at 135 dollars a share, valuing the rocket company at roughly 1.77 trillion dollars. When trading opened, the stock surged more than 20 percent, pushing SpaceX’s market value past 2 trillion dollars. That single jump added more than 180 billion dollars to Musk’s personal fortune in hours. Combined with his Tesla holdings, worth around 280 billion dollars, his total wealth crossed the trillion-dollar line, with Forbes pegging it at roughly 1.1 trillion dollars.

To put that number in perspective, Musk’s fortune is now estimated to exceed the GDP of entire countries like Sweden or Ireland, and according to Oxfam’s calculations, if he spent a million dollars a day it would take him nearly 2,740 years to exhaust it.

But this didn’t happen overnight, and it certainly wasn’t guaranteed.

The Early Years: A Kid Who Sold a Video Game for 500 Dollars

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1971, Musk showed an early obsession with computers and technology. By age 12, he had taught himself programming and sold a simple video game he built, called Blastar, to a computing magazine for about 500 dollars — a small but telling first step.

He moved to Canada at 17, eventually transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned degrees in physics and economics. He briefly enrolled in a PhD program at Stanford but dropped out after just two days, convinced that the internet, not academic physics, was where the next big transformation would happen. That instinct turned out to be right.

First Company, First Ouster: Zip2

In 1995, Musk and his brother Kimbal founded Zip2, an online city-guide and directory service for newspapers. It was a genuinely useful product for its time, and in 1999 Compaq acquired the company for around 307 million dollars. On paper, this was a massive win for a 28-year-old founder.

The reality was messier. Musk had given up significant control to investors, and the board pushed him out of the CEO role, judging him too inexperienced to run the company at scale. It was his first lesson in how quickly founders can lose control of what they build — a lesson that would shape how fiercely he guarded control of his later companies.

X.com, PayPal, and Getting Fired on Vacation

Musk took his money from the Zip2 sale and poured it into a new venture, X.com, an online financial services company launched in 1999. At the time, some considered the basic premise — emailing money to anyone — one of the more questionable business ideas of the year.

X.com eventually merged with a rival, Confinity, and rebranded as PayPal. Musk became CEO, but internal disagreements over strategy and his hands-on management style led the board to remove him from the top job in 2000, while he was literally on vacation in Australia. He later joked dryly that this was “the problem with vacations.”

Despite being pushed out twice in a row, Musk retained a significant stake in PayPal. When eBay bought the company in 2002 for 1.5 billion dollars, his share came to roughly 165 to 180 million dollars — and his first real fortune.

Betting It All: SpaceX and Tesla

Most people, having made that kind of money in their early thirties, might have slowed down. Musk did the opposite. In 2002, he used a large chunk of his PayPal payout to found SpaceX, with the audacious goal of cutting the cost of spaceflight by a factor of ten and eventually making humans a multi-planetary species. Two years later, in 2004, he invested in a small electric car startup called Tesla Motors, joining its board as chairman before becoming CEO in 2008.

Both bets nearly destroyed him.

SpaceX’s first three Falcon 1 rocket launches all failed — one of them carrying NASA satellites, making the failure even more painful and public. By 2008, both SpaceX and Tesla were running out of cash at almost the same time, and Musk had poured nearly his entire remaining fortune into keeping them alive. Friends and reporters at the time genuinely believed both companies were headed for bankruptcy.

Then came the turning point: SpaceX’s fourth launch finally succeeded, and shortly afterward NASA awarded the company a 1.6 billion dollar contract for cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station. That single deal effectively saved SpaceX — and, by extension, gave Musk the breathing room to keep Tesla alive too.

Even after that rescue, the struggles continued. Tesla’s early Roadster suffered repeated delays and cost overruns that forced the company to impose surcharges on customers who had already paid deposits. Later, Tesla’s Model S faced a wave of negative press after several battery fires. Even as recently as the past few years, SpaceX’s Starship test flights have ended in dramatic mid-air explosions — failures the company has consistently treated as engineering data rather than embarrassments, iterating quickly until the next attempt succeeded.

From Near-Bankruptcy to the Trillion-Dollar Club

What followed over the next decade was a remarkable run: Tesla became the world’s most valuable automaker by market value, leading the shift toward electric vehicles with the Model S, Model 3, and later models. SpaceX became the dominant force in commercial spaceflight, pioneering reusable rockets and eventually becoming central to NASA’s crewed missions.

Musk’s wealth has been famously volatile along the way. He became the first person to lose 200 billion dollars in net worth in a single stretch, around the end of 2022, largely tied to swings in Tesla’s stock price and his acquisition of Twitter (which he later renamed X). Yet by December 2024, he had become the first person to cross 400 billion dollars in net worth, with his fortune reportedly growing by more than 200 billion dollars that year alone.

SpaceX’s IPO this month was the culmination of all of it — two decades of near-failures, comebacks, and compounding bets, crystallizing into the single largest one-day wealth jump anyone has ever seen.

The Bigger Picture

Musk’s milestone is being read in very different ways depending on who’s talking. To supporters, it’s a story of relentless persistence — a founder who was fired from two companies in his twenties, bet everything on two industries that had bankrupted previous entrants, and came out the other side having reshaped both. To critics, including organizations like Oxfam, it’s a stark symbol of runaway wealth concentration, with Musk’s fortune now exceeding the economic output of many nations and reigniting debates about taxation, regulation, and the political influence that comes with extreme wealth.

Both readings are, in a sense, true at the same time. Musk’s journey from a kid selling a video game for 500 dollars to the world’s first trillionaire is undeniably one of the most dramatic entrepreneurial arcs in modern history — built on genuine technical bets that could easily have failed, and very nearly did, more than once. At the same time, the scale of the outcome raises questions that go well beyond any one person’s story, about how wealth, markets, and government contracts interact at the very top of the economy.

Either way, the number — 1 trillion dollars — is now part of the record books, and it’s unlikely to be the last time it gets discussed.