Nepali Film Pachis Pachis Announced, Darjeeling’s Popular Comedian Bhakte Bhai Makes Film Debut

Kathmandu, Aug 3: A new Nepali feature film, Pachis Pachis, has been officially announced at a special launch event held at Casa Lounge Bar in Durbar Marg, Kathmandu. Produced by Karn Entertainment, the event revealed the film’s title, production team, and main cast.

The film will be directed by Subrat Acharya, a seasoned filmmaker with a background in journalism and filmmaking. He is known for directing films like Adhakatti and Sushree Sampatti, as well as many music videos. Pachis Pachis is his third feature film as a director.

Karn Karki, a businessman with investments in banking, cafés, salons, and import-export ventures, produces the film. After his debut as a film producer with Hostel 3 last year, Pachis Pachis is his second major production.

Ajay Neupane and Dhirendra Lal Karn are co-producers, and Dipendra Gautam “Michael” serves as the executive producer. Prakash Kandel and Manisha Raut are the line producers.

The film stars Abhishek Khadka and Khushi Karki in lead roles, along with the well-known Nepali actor Pramod Agrahari, who is celebrated for his diverse performances.

One of the biggest highlights of the project is the acting debut of Amit Subba, better known as Bhakte Bhai, a famous comedian and digital content creator from Darjeeling, India. Through The Rising Boys Entertainment YouTube channel, Bhakte Bhai has gained a large fan base across Nepal, Darjeeling, and Sikkim with his unique local humor and entertaining videos. Pachis Pachis will mark his first appearance on the Nepali silver screen.

Subrat Acharya and Jaya wrote the story, while Sushil Devkota wrote the screenplay. Hari Humagain will handle cinematography, and the poster and publicity design will be done by Royal Bhimsen.

The production team plans to start filming soon. According to the makers, Pachis Pachis will deliver a mix of wholesome entertainment and a strong social-comedy narrative grounded in Nepali culture. Director Subrat Acharya mentioned that the film reflects the essence of Nepali society, and the cast expressed excitement about the project and its unique storyline.