Rinchenpong PHC Case : Women Issues Apology , Says Was Misunderstanding

Rinchenpong, August 3: Jamuna Gurung, a resident of Rinchenpong, has issued a handwritten public statement apologizing for a social media video she posted earlier about an alleged incident involving the Medical Officer In-Charge (MOIC) of Rinchenpong Primary Health Centre (PHC).

In her statement dated August 2, 2026, Gurung explained that she now understands the incident from June 17, 2026, involving her daughter, Prerna Gurung, who works as a pharmacist at Rinchenpong PHC.

She initially shared the video on social media because she believed her daughter had been mistreated by the MOIC, Dr. Priya. However, after learning the full details, she realized that her daughter had left the workplace without permission, which led to a dispute with the MOIC.

Gurung admitted that posting the video disrespected the doctor and acknowledged that the matter was primarily an administrative issue at the health centre. She also stated that during the incident, her son, Mahesh Gurung, had unnecessarily intervened and reportedly used inappropriate language towards the doctor.

Expressing regret over the incident, Gurung said her social media post resulted in the defamation of the doctor. She apologized to all those affected, sought their understanding, and confirmed that she has deleted the video from social media.

The handwritten statement concludes with her appeal for the matter to be treated with respect and for all those involved to move forward peacefully.

[ Rinchenpong PHC, Jamuna Gurung Apology, Dr Priya, Social Media Controversy, Sikkim Health News, Public Apology, Sikkim News ]