New Delhi, Aug 13 : The rising cost of treatment at private hospitals has once again come under scrutiny, with a Parliamentary panel recommending sweeping reforms aimed at making healthcare more affordable, transparent and accountable for patients.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has recommended that basic room tariffs at private hospitals in major metropolitan cities should be benchmarked against the average rates charged by three-star hotels in the surrounding area.

The recommendation comes amid growing concern over the financial burden faced by families seeking treatment at private hospitals, where expenses can rise rapidly due to room charges, diagnostic tests, doctors’ fees, medicines, procedures and other hospital services.

For patients and their families, hospitalisation is rarely a matter of choice or luxury. Yet the cost of a hospital room in some private facilities can rival or exceed hotel accommodation, adding significantly to the overall treatment bill.

Panel Pushes for Greater Transparency

The committee has focused on making private healthcare more affordable while improving transparency and accountability in hospital billing.

Among the key concerns is the wide variation in prices charged by different private hospitals for similar medical procedures, diagnostic tests and treatments.

A more standardised pricing framework could help prevent patients from facing vastly different charges for comparable services at different hospitals.

For complex or prolonged treatments, hospitals should also provide patients and their families with a comprehensive estimate of the likely cost before treatment proceeds, according to the proposals.

Such transparency could be particularly important in expensive treatments involving cancer, cardiac disease, kidney ailments and major surgeries, where families can face substantial and sometimes unexpected financial liabilities.

Siliguri’s Healthcare Costs Also Raise Concerns

The issue has particular relevance for Siliguri, which has emerged as an important healthcare hub for patients from Sikkim, the northeastern states and neighbouring regions.

Patients from neighbouring countries including Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh also travel to Siliguri for medical services.

Over the years, concerns and complaints over high treatment costs and hospital bills in the city have periodically surfaced. For families travelling long distances for specialised treatment, accommodation, medicines, diagnostic tests and hospital charges can together create a significant financial burden.

Any allegations of arbitrary or excessive billing, however, need to be examined on the basis of individual bills and verified evidence rather than generalised across all hospitals.

The larger issue remains whether patients are being given sufficient information about treatment costs before admission and whether billing practices are transparent enough for families to understand exactly what they are paying for.

Need to Check the Role of Middlemen

Another area requiring regulatory attention is the possible involvement of intermediaries in directing patients towards particular healthcare facilities.

Siliguri’s position as a regional medical hub means thousands of patients unfamiliar with the city may depend on others for information about hospitals, doctors, accommodation and treatment.

Where intermediaries legitimately assist patients, their role should be transparent. But if any referral network or commission-based arrangement unnecessarily increases a patient’s treatment cost, regulators should investigate and take appropriate action.

Patients should be able to choose hospitals and doctors based on medical requirements, transparent prices and reliable information rather than undisclosed commercial arrangements.

Huge Gap Between Public and Private Healthcare

India continues to face a substantial difference between the cost of treatment in government and private healthcare facilities.

Existing healthcare data have consistently shown hospitalisation in private facilities to be several times more expensive than treatment in public hospitals.

Despite the higher cost, many families continue to choose private hospitals because of concerns surrounding long waiting periods, accessibility, availability of specialists and perceived differences in quality and facilities at government hospitals.

This makes strengthening public healthcare equally important.

If government hospitals provide timely, reliable and high-quality treatment, patients would have greater choice and fewer families would feel compelled to seek expensive private healthcare.

Patients Should Know the Cost Before Treatment

One of the most significant reforms proposed is greater upfront disclosure of treatment expenses.

For major procedures or prolonged treatment, patients and their families should receive a realistic estimate before treatment begins wherever medically possible.

This could reduce situations in which families discover the full financial burden only after days or weeks of hospitalisation.

Medical emergencies can obviously change rapidly, and unforeseen complications may alter the final cost. Nevertheless, hospitals can provide transparent estimates, explain what is included and inform families when treatment circumstances substantially change.

Financial Navigators Could Help Families

The proposed reforms also envisage greater financial guidance for patients.

A dedicated financial navigator or similar hospital professional could explain the estimated treatment cost, insurance coverage, government assistance schemes and the amount a patient may ultimately have to pay from their own pocket.

For many families, understanding insurance exclusions, package limits and out-of-pocket expenses can be almost as challenging as understanding the medical treatment itself.

A dedicated professional guiding patients through these financial questions could therefore make hospital billing significantly easier to understand.

Faster Redressal of Billing Complaints

The committee has also stressed the need for an effective mechanism to address grievances over hospital bills.

If patients believe they have been incorrectly or excessively charged, there should be a clear and accessible system through which they can challenge the bill and receive a timely response.

Hospitals should also make their schedules of charges easily accessible so that patients can understand the cost of rooms, tests, procedures and other services.

Public Healthcare Spending Must Also Rise

Reforming private healthcare alone cannot solve India’s affordability problem.

The committee has also called for strengthening government hospitals and increasing public expenditure on health towards 2.5% of GDP.

Better public hospitals, more medical professionals, improved infrastructure and shorter waiting times could reduce dependence on expensive private healthcare.

The broader debate, therefore, is not simply about whether private hospitals charge too much. It is about ensuring that patients have genuine choices, know what they are being charged, understand what their insurance covers and have somewhere to turn when they believe a bill is unfair.

Healthcare is undoubtedly a service that requires sophisticated infrastructure, skilled professionals and substantial investment. But it is also an essential service directly connected to human life.

For patients entering a hospital during one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives, transparency should not be optional.

As the Parliamentary committee’s recommendations bring private hospital pricing into national focus, the central question is whether India can build a healthcare system where quality treatment remains financially accessible without compromising the sustainability and quality of medical care.