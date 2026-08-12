Gangtok, Aug 12 (IPR) : Medhavi Skills University (MSU) inaugurated Prarambh-2026, the foundation programme for its incoming 2026 batch, at Manan Kendra in Gangtok on Wednesday, bringing together senior police officials, paramilitary leadership, agricultural scientists, and university dignitaries for a day focused on citizenship, skilling, and career readiness.

Director General of Police, Sikkim Police, Akshay Sachdeva, attended as Chief Guest, while Deputy Inspector General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (Sector Headquarters), A Hemochandra, was present as Guest of Honour.

The programme opened with an interactive session titled “Building Bonds,” a community policing initiative led by DGP Sachdeva along with Sikkim Police officers and personnel. During the session, Sachdeva addressed the incoming students on pressing social issues, including substance abuse and illegal drug distribution, crimes against women and children, and the growing threat of cybercrime. He walked students through key legal frameworks now shaping law enforcement in India, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the POCSO Act, the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA), and the NDPS Act, urging the students to embrace responsible citizenship and contribute actively to community safety and progress.

DIG Hemochandra spoke about the history and mandate of the Sashastra Seema Bal, and commended MSU for combining formal degree and diploma programmes with vocational training. He underlined the importance of what he called the Knowledge, Skill and Attitude (KSA) framework as the backbone of effective training and professional growth, praising the university’s industry-aligned, job-oriented approach to education. Skill-based learning, he noted, is especially suited to today’s generation, equipping young people with the adaptability needed to keep pace with fast-changing industry and societal demands.

Dr Shankar Prasad Das, Director of the ICAR-National Research Centre for Orchids, outlined the role of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in advancing agricultural research and education nationally, stressing the significance of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and animal sciences to food security, technological progress, and rural development. He called for continuous upskilling in the agricultural sector to boost productivity and help professionals adapt to shifting supply and demand, encouraging students to see skill development as a route to self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

MSU Founder and Chancellor Pravesh Dudani spoke about the university’s founding vision — building an education system that equips students with academic qualifications alongside practical skills, professional competence, and the right attitude. He called on students to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the world of work by making full use of the opportunities the university offers.

Pro-Chancellor and Co-Founder Kuldip Sharma detailed MSU’s approach of blending holistic, skill-based learning with academic education, moving past the conventional model of degree-only certification. He said the university’s core mission is bridging academia and industry through curricula built in close collaboration with industry partners, ensuring the programmes stay relevant and future-ready. Sharma added that on-the-job training is a core part of MSU’s three-year degree programmes, with students earning a stipend while gaining real workplace experience — a model designed to smooth the transition from education into employment. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to producing industry-ready professionals and responsible contributors to society.

The event also featured cultural performances, a briefing on on-the-job learning components, experience-sharing sessions by current students, and presentations covering MSU’s clubs, societies, sports activities, and National Service Scheme (NSS) initiatives. The day closed with a band performance by university students.

The welcome address was delivered by Kuldip Sharma, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics) Dr Ashwini Kumar. The programme was also attended by Sikkim Police officers, retired Squadron Leader (Indian Air Force) Niroo Sharma, representatives from various corporations, and MSU’s teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and parents.

(Courtesy IPR GOS GTK)