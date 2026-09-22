Jan Sewa Bhawan at Lumsey: Sikkim’s Integrated Administrative Complex Brings Key Departments Under One Roof

Gangtok, September 22 : Jan Sewa Bhawan at Lumsey has been developed as a major integrated administrative complex in Sikkim, bringing several key government departments together under one roof to strengthen administrative infrastructure, streamline interdepartmental coordination and improve public service delivery.

According to a report compiled by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), the complex covers approximately 3.26 lakh square feet and comprises three blocks—A, B and C—with more than 500 rooms and parking facilities for over 300 vehicles.

The project is intended to reduce congestion at the existing Tashiling Secretariat complex by relocating departments to a purpose-built administrative campus equipped with modern office facilities, digital infrastructure, accessibility provisions and sustainable building features.

Seven Departments and Institutions Across Three Blocks

Jan Sewa Bhawan has been designed to accommodate several government departments and the Sikkim Public Service Commission, with office spaces distributed according to their administrative and operational requirements.

Block A: Education and Urban Development

The Education Department occupies the second, third, fourth and fifth floors of Block A, with dedicated rooms for its various sections and functional units.

The ground and first floors have been earmarked for the Urban Development Department, which is proposed to shift to the new complex.

Block B: Health and Rural Development

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been allocated the ground, first and second floors of Block B.

The Rural Development Department occupies the third, fourth and fifth floors, with designated spaces for its administrative sections and activities.

Block C: Water Resources, Cooperation and SPSC

The Water Resources Department occupies the ground floor, first floor and Basement 1 of Block C.

The Cooperation Department is located on the second floor, while the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has been allocated Basement 2 and Basement 3, below the parking area, providing it with a distinct operational space.

The departmental arrangement is intended to consolidate government offices while ensuring that each institution has dedicated facilities suited to its functions.

Modern Conference Halls and Digital Infrastructure

The administrative complex incorporates dedicated facilities for official meetings, conferences and virtual communication.

These include a 114-seat round-table conference hall with a separate pre-function area, two 10-seat video conferencing rooms and an 18-seat conference hall in Block C.

The facilities are designed to support interdepartmental meetings, official conferences, administrative coordination and virtual engagements.

Green Building Features and Solar Power Infrastructure

Jan Sewa Bhawan incorporates several measures aimed at improving energy efficiency and promoting sustainable resource use.

According to the IPRD report, the complex is Green Building certified and equipped with solar power infrastructure.

A specially designed glass roof allows natural daylight to illuminate interior spaces, reducing dependence on artificial lighting. Double-glazed windows provide improved thermal insulation and support energy efficiency.

Modern electrical infrastructure and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems have also been installed to support reliable administrative operations.

5.28 Lakh-Litre Rainwater Harvesting System

Water conservation is another major feature of the complex.

A comprehensive rainwater harvesting system with a storage capacity of 5,28,000 litres has been installed to support sustainable water management.

The system forms part of the building’s broader resource conservation measures.

Accessibility and Public Convenience

The complex includes provisions intended to make government offices more accessible and convenient for visitors.

Dedicated washrooms and ramps have been provided for persons with disabilities, alongside drinking water facilities for visitors and members of the public.

Designated parking spaces are available within the premises, while clear signage helps visitors identify departments, blocks, floors and other facilities.

These arrangements are intended to simplify navigation and improve the experience of citizens visiting government offices for administrative services.

How to Reach Jan Sewa Bhawan

Jan Sewa Bhawan is located at Lumsey, below the Social Welfare Department in Gangtok.

According to the report, taxi services are available from 5th Mile towards Lumsey Road, allowing members of the public to reach the administrative complex.

The transport connection provides access for people travelling from different parts of Gangtok and surrounding areas.

Project Completed Within Three Years

The foundation stone for Jan Sewa Bhawan was laid by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 28, 2023.

Construction commenced on March 24, 2023, and was completed on March 23, 2026, within the stipulated three-year execution period.

The complex was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, 2026.

The relocation of departments from the Tashiling Secretariat is intended to ease congestion at the existing administrative premises and provide government offices with dedicated working spaces.

With its consolidated departmental layout, modern conference facilities, digital infrastructure, energy-efficient design, water conservation systems and public accessibility provisions, Jan Sewa Bhawan represents a significant addition to Sikkim’s administrative infrastructure.

The Urban Development Department remains earmarked for relocation to the complex, according to the IPRD report.

Source: Brief report compiled by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), Government of Sikkim.