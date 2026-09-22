Gangtok / Roing, September 22: UNB Assault Arunachal Pradesh — Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, was allegedly attacked by a group of eight to ten men in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday evening while returning from a performance at the Anini Winter Festival 5.0.

The incident occurred around 6 pm near Tiwari Gaon when UNB and his team were travelling towards Roing. According to police and his manager, Deep Dhar, two vehicles allegedly followed their car for nearly an hour before intercepting it along an isolated stretch of road.

Attackers Allegedly Used Iron Rods, Damaged Vehicle

Dhar alleged that the attackers arrived in an Innova and a Bolero bearing Assam registration numbers, with their number plates concealed by mud.

The group reportedly confirmed UNB’s presence inside the vehicle before attacking him and his manager with rods. The assailants also damaged their car.

UNB sustained injuries to his head and face, including swelling around one eye, while Dhar suffered an injury to his nose and other parts of his body.

The attackers reportedly fled when a truck approached the location.

UNB subsequently underwent a medical examination and was reported to be in stable condition with minor injuries, according to his manager.

FIR Registered; Police Begin Investigation

The incident was reported to Roing Police Station at approximately 7:50 pm on September 21.

Police said poor mobile connectivity in the area contributed to the delay in reporting the attack.

Following the complaint, police alerted check gates across the district and instructed personnel to watch for vehicles matching the descriptions provided by the victims.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 126(2), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Roing Police Station Officer-in-Charge Taniya Uli said police accompanied UNB and his team to the incident site on Tuesday as part of the investigation.

The remote location, lack of eyewitnesses and poor mobile connectivity have complicated the investigation. Police are working to identify the attackers and establish the motive behind the assault.

CM Prem Singh Tamang Speaks to Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has personally taken up the matter with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In a Facebook statement, Tamang said he held a telephonic conversation with Khandu to express concern over the incident and requested his personal intervention to ensure UNB’s safety and well-being.

According to Tamang, Khandu assured him of prompt intervention and necessary action.

The Sikkim Chief Minister thanked his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart for the assurance and expressed confidence that appropriate steps would be taken to address the matter and safeguard the young artiste.

The statement did not specify any additional measures already implemented by the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Latest Status: Investigation Continues

As of the latest reports published on September 22, police have registered a case and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The identities of the assailants and their motive have yet to be established. No confirmed arrests in connection with UNB’s assault were reported in the sources reviewed.

The investigation remains ongoing.