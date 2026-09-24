UNB Assault Case: Arunachal Police Arrest One, Identify All 13 Suspects

Roing /Gangtok , September 24 : The Arunachal Pradesh Police have carried out the first arrest in the UNB assault case and have identified all 13 people who are suspected of having been involved in the alleged attack on the Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, who is commonly known as UNB.

The man who has been arrested is 22-year-old Nabam Tapang, a resident of Bobia village in the Leporiang Circle of the Papum Pare district, and he was caught in Doimukh in the Papum Pare district.

The Lower Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police, Ringu Ngupok, confirmed the arrest and stated that all 13 people suspected of having been involved in the attack have been identified.

A special investigation team was set up under the authority of the Lower Dibang Valley SP to look into the case, and the police have been working to trace the people allegedly connected with it, while during the course of the investigation two vehicles believed to have been used in the incident were also spotted.

Attack Near Tiwari Gaon

This case involves the claim that UNB and his manager were assaulted as they were travelling from Anini to Roing after the rapper had performed at a festival.

The incident took place in the area of Tiwari Gaon in the Lower Dibang Valley district on the evening of 21st September.

As the police describe the incident, two vehicles are said to have followed the team’s car and then caught up with it on a remote section. A number of men are said to have damaged the vehicle using rods and also assaulted UNB and his manager.

UNB suffered injuries to his head and face, with swelling observed around one of his eyes. He had a medical examination and was then found to be in a stable condition.

FIR Registered at Roing Police Station

The incident was taken to the Roing Police Station about 7:50 pm and the police then informed the check gates and started an investigation.

An FIR was filed under Sections 126(2), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the offences of wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The fact that all 13 suspects have been identified and the first arrest makes a major advance in the investigation. The police are still carrying out their work to catch the other suspects and to establish the circumstances of the alleged assault.