The Voice of Sikkim Celebrates Friendship Day with Release of Nepali Song “Age Is Just A Number, Chalis Katyo”

Gangtok, August 3: To celebrate Friendship Day, The Voice of Sikkim has released its latest original Nepali music track, “Age Is Just A Number, Chalis Katyo.” This vibrant and uplifting song highlights friendship, positivity, and embracing life after forty. The song launched in conjunction with Friendship Day, celebrated across India on Sunday, August 2.

The track combines modern music with relatable Nepali lyrics, sharing a joyful message that age should not hinder enjoyment of life, chasing dreams, or building friendships. With catchy melodies and light-hearted storytelling, the song encourages listeners to celebrate every phase of life with confidence and hope.

Produced by The Voice of Sikkim, the music was created using Suno Generative AI. This showcases how new artificial intelligence tools can help creators write original music while keeping human creativity central to songwriting, concept development, and artistic guidance.

The release shows the rising use of AI-supported creative tools in the music industry, while also emphasizing the potential of regional digital media platforms to explore innovative formats and reach broader audiences. By merging Nepali language, modern production methods, and AI-driven music creation, the project seeks to connect with listeners of all ages, especially those who enjoy meaningful, uplifting music.

“Age Is Just A Number, Chalis Katyo” is now available on digital platforms. The Voice of Sikkim invites music lovers to watch, listen, share, and celebrate the enduring value of friendship through the song.

This release also marks a new creative step for The Voice of Sikkim, broadening its work beyond news and digital storytelling into original AI-assisted music projects that honor regional language, culture, and contemporary themes.