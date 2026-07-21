Samardung Tunnel Gas Leak Tragedy : CM Mourns Samardung Tunnel Tragedy, Promises Full Support for Rescue Operations

Gangtok, July 21: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has shared his sorrow over the tragic incident at the under-construction Samardung Tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project in Jholungey, Namchi district. Several workers lost their lives due to a suspected gas leak inside the tunnel.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, the Chief Minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased workers. He assured them that the State Government will provide unwavering support during this tough time.

Showing solidarity with the grieving families, the Chief Minister said the thoughts and prayers of the entire state are with those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy.

He mentioned that he is closely watching the ongoing rescue operation. Multiple agencies, including the District Administration, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), Sikkim Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Pakyong and Siliguri, are working hard to recover the bodies of the remaining workers trapped inside the tunnel.

Chief Minister Tamang praised the dedication, courage, and professionalism of all personnel involved in the challenging rescue mission.

He added that he has instructed all relevant departments to provide every possible assistance, speed up the rescue efforts, and ensure the highest safety standards during the operation.

The Chief Minister also urged the public to act responsibly. He asked people to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and keep the affected workers and their families in their prayers. He reiterated that the State Government is fully committed to providing all necessary support and making every effort to ensure a safe and successful rescue operation.