Gangtok , October 16 : SDF Opposes Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Governor of Sikkim, with the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front raising serious concerns over allegations and controversies surrounding the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand.

In a video statement released by the party, Komal Chamling, Vice-President in charge of the SDF Women’s Wing, questioned the decision to appoint Gautam to a constitutional position amid public concerns over his alleged connection to the controversy.

Speaking on behalf of the SDF and its Women’s Wing, Chamling expressed solidarity with Ankita Bhandari’s parents and demanded that Gautam should not be appointed Governor of Sikkim or any other state until the allegations surrounding him are thoroughly examined and justice is delivered.

Chamling referred to the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand in September 2022, a case that triggered widespread public outrage and demands for accountability. She cited allegations that have surfaced in connection with the case while questioning the appropriateness of Gautam’s elevation to constitutional office.

The SDF leader also referred to protests reportedly staged by Bhandari’s parents near India Gate in New Delhi and criticised their alleged detention by Delhi Police.

Chamling questioned whether the BJP, despite its extensive national organisation, lacked alternative candidates for the Governor’s post.

She further asked whether the Central Government adequately considers the sentiments of Sikkim’s people before making appointments to important constitutional positions.

Raising concerns about Sikkim’s strategic location along international borders, Chamling argued that appointments to the office of Governor should be made with particular sensitivity to the state’s political circumstances and public sentiment.

The SDF leader also criticised the political circumstances surrounding Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s assumption of office in 2019. She referred to his earlier conviction in a corruption case and the Election Commission of India’s subsequent reduction of his electoral disqualification period, questioning the broader political decisions taken by central institutions concerning Sikkim.

Another major issue raised in the statement was the frequent change of Governors in Sikkim. Chamling claimed that the state had witnessed four Governors over the preceding seven years and questioned why individuals holding such an important constitutional position were not being allowed to complete their tenure.

She argued that the office of Governor should receive the same institutional respect and stability in Sikkim as in other Indian states.

Highlighting the SDF’s 25-year tenure in government, Chamling said the party had consistently advocated women’s social, political and economic rights.

She maintained that the proposed appointment would be unacceptable to the party while concerns connected to the Ankita Bhandari case remained unresolved.

Chamling described the appointment as an insult to the people and women of Sikkim and reiterated the SDF’s support for Bhandari’s family in their pursuit of justice.

The statement reflects the SDF’s opposition to Gautam’s appointment and its broader criticism of the Central Government’s approach to constitutional appointments in Sikkim.

Editorial clarification: The allegations referred to by Chamling are not established findings of wrongdoing against Dushyant Gautam. The SDF’s objections and references to the investigation represent the party’s stated position and should not be interpreted as proof of Gautam’s involvement in Ankita Bhandari’s murder.

The appointment was formally announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 12, while recent reporting confirms that Gautam has denied the allegations. Three men were sentenced to life imprisonment in the original murder case in May 2025, with the alleged VIP angle remaining a subject of investigation.