Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Expresses Grief Over Devastating Nepal Floods

Gangtok, August 26: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, extending condolences and solidarity to the people affected by the disaster.

In a message issued on Wednesday, Tamang said the reports of deaths, displacement and destruction in neighbouring Nepal had left the people of Sikkim deeply saddened.

The Chief Minister particularly referred to the catastrophic flooding along the Bhote Koshi River near the Nepal-Tibet border, where a massive surge swept through settlements and infrastructure in Rasuwa district. Timure and Syapru Besi were among the areas severely affected.

Latest reports indicate that the disaster has caused extensive casualties, while hundreds of people remain missing. Rescue and relief operations are continuing as authorities attempt to reach areas cut off by damaged roads and other infrastructure.

Tamang offered heartfelt tributes, on behalf of the people of Sikkim, to those who lost their lives and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He also expressed sympathy with people who have been displaced or have lost their homes, property and sources of livelihood in the disaster.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the efforts of the Nepal government, security agencies, rescue and relief personnel and local communities engaged in search, rescue and rehabilitation operations.

He prayed for the speedy rescue of those still affected, safe rehabilitation of displaced families and an early return to normal life in the disaster-hit areas.

Highlighting the close relationship between Sikkim and Nepal, Tamang said Nepal is not merely a neighbouring country but a nation with which the people of Sikkim share deep cultural, social and emotional bonds.

He said any tragedy affecting Nepal is also deeply felt by people in Sikkim and the wider Himalayan region.

“In this difficult and tragic hour, we stand with them,” the Chief Minister said in his message while praying that the affected families receive the strength, courage and patience needed to overcome the disaster.

Tamang also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured and undergoing treatment.

The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi region on Wednesday morning. Nepalese authorities are still investigating its precise cause, with officials examining whether an earthquake in Tibet may have triggered a landslide or glacial event that produced the sudden surge.