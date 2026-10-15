The two statements have brought renewed attention to the appointment of the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, with questions being raised about public confidence in the constitutional office of the Governor.

Sikkim University Students’ Association Seeks Reconsideration

The Sikkim University Students’ Association has urged the authorities concerned to reconsider Gautam’s appointment, citing unresolved questions surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

In its statement, SUSA expressed concern over allegations circulating in public discussions linking Gautam’s name to an unidentified VIP allegedly associated with the case.

The students’ association called for greater transparency regarding the investigation and clarification of the alleged VIP’s identity.

Expressing solidarity with Bhandari’s family, SUSA emphasised the importance of an impartial investigation, accountability and adherence to due legal process.

The association maintained that the concerns surrounding the case should be addressed before the controversy further affects public confidence in the Governor’s office.

Lawyer M.B. Karki Calls for Transparency and Accountability

In a separate press release issued from Gangtok on October 15, lawyer and social activist M.B. Karki raised similar concerns over Gautam’s appointment.

Karki said reactions had emerged among sections of society, including in Sikkim, following the announcement of the new Governor.

Referring to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, he urged the authorities to address the unanswered questions through a transparent and lawful investigation.

He also highlighted reported demands from Bhandari’s family and various organisations for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to establish the facts surrounding the alleged VIP.

Karki referred to reports that the victim’s family had appealed to the President of India to reconsider or defer Gautam’s appointment pending an independent examination of the allegations.

He stressed that allegations must not be treated as proof of guilt and that the truth should be established through proper investigation and judicial procedures.

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case at Centre of Controversy

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist employed at Vanantara Resort in Uttarakhand, was murdered in September 2022.

The case triggered widespread public outrage and demands for justice. Three individuals were subsequently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, questions concerning allegations that Bhandari was pressured to provide special services to an unidentified VIP have continued to attract public attention.

Her family and several activists have sought further investigation into the identity of the alleged VIP and the circumstances surrounding the case.

More recently, Gautam’s name has appeared in allegations and public discussions relating to the unidentified individual.

Gautam has denied the accusations and initiated legal proceedings in response.

The allegations against him have not been established in court, and no conclusion regarding his involvement can be drawn from the claims circulating publicly.

Concerns Over Constitutional Dignity of Governor’s Office

Karki said the controversy had also generated concern among some citizens of Sikkim regarding the dignity and public image of the Governor’s constitutional office.

He referred to opposition expressed by certain individuals through slogans such as “Go Back Dushyant Gautam.”

According to Karki, public concerns should be addressed through appropriate clarification and meaningful dialogue rather than being dismissed.

He cautioned that failure to respond to these concerns could lead to further public dissatisfaction and peaceful democratic demonstrations.

Highlighting Sikkim’s traditions of peace, social harmony and respect for constitutional institutions, Karki urged responsible action from the authorities.

He also noted the significance of the Governor’s office in Sikkim since the state’s integration into the Indian Union in 1975.

SUSA and Karki Emphasise Justice for Ankita Bhandari

Although issued separately, the statements from SUSA and Karki share a central demand for transparency, accountability and a fair examination of the questions surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Both have expressed concern over Gautam’s appointment and emphasised the need to address the issues raised by the victim’s family.

Karki specifically clarified that his statement was not intended to declare anyone guilty or prejudge the outcome of any investigation.

He maintained that Bhandari’s death should not be reduced to political controversy and that her family’s pursuit of justice deserved appropriate legal consideration.

The statements have added to public discussion surrounding the appointment of Sikkim’s new Governor, while underscoring the distinction between allegations and legally established facts.

As the controversy continues, the demands raised by SUSA and Karki centre on transparency, due process and public confidence in constitutional institutions.